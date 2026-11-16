Maxx Crosby Gets Real on Fernando Mendoza After Raiders’ Week 10 Loss

It was a challenging first regular-season start for Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza as the Silver and Black fell 21-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 on Nov. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, leading to 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 71.5. Moreover, the Seahawks were able to sack him six times.

After the game, Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on what he saw from the rookie as he got his feet wet against one of the best defenses in the league, and the sacks showed how much pressure the Seahawks brought against Mendoza.

“I thought he did a great job,” Crosby told reporters postgame. “He’s been doing everything to prepare for that moment. As a rookie, every time you step out there, it’s a learning experience, and he’s only going to get better and better. I’m proud of him, and we’re excited to have him leading the way.”

Moreover, Crosby shared what he saw from Mendoza regarding the leadership qualities the rookie was showing.

“I think it just goes back to the fact that he’s a natural leader,” Crosby added. “That’s why he went No. 1 overall. He’s obviously extremely talented and a great player, but as a quarterback, you have to have those traits of a great leader. I think he definitely has all of those qualities, and he’s just going to keep growing as a player and as a leader.”

Michael Mayer on Fernando Mendoza’s Performance

Meanwhile, Raiders’ Michael Mayer offered his thoughts on what he saw from the rookie as the tight end recorded two receptions on three targets for 19 receiving yards.

“I think he battled,” Mayer told reporters postgame. “There are a lot of pieces on offense that we have to help him with, but I think he battled. He started the game pretty well. We’re going to have to watch the film. It felt like such a weird game. I don’t know what was going on, but we’ll have to go back and review the film.”

Mike Macdonald Has Message for Raiders After Week 10 Game

Nonetheless, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke after the win and had a candid message for the Raiders and their head coach, Klint Kubiak, who was on his coaching staff last season as the offensive coordinator.

“I love Klint,” Macdonald said postgame on Nov. 15. “All those guys we weren’t able to retain who went with them, we love those guys. They’re doing a great job. This is a good football team. They’re well coached and tough. It’s tough for a rookie quarterback in our league to come in and play after not playing for nine weeks. But I thought he played well. He’s got a great future.”

The Raiders will now have to turn the page as they have another challenging defense that the team needs to face in the Denver Broncos. It will be interesting to see if Mendoza and the offense can have a better showing in Week 11 than they did in the loss to the Seahawks.