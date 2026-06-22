Hi, Subscriber

Adam Schefter Sends Message on Raiders Wide Receiver Options

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Raiders wide receiver
Getty
HENDERSON, NEVADA - MAY 20: Malik Benson #19 of the Las Vegas Raiders practices during an OTA offseason workout at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek is pleased with what he has in the wide receiver room right now, saying, “I like our receiver room. I think probably people are going to roll their eyes. I mean everybody loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, ‘Dad, like can we have 15 receivers on the roster?’ We live in the fantasy football world. Receiver, receiver, receiver. I value receivers, I do. I really do.”

Spytek said that in late April. Things can change, especially as he gets to view how the wideouts perform during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. It’s possible Spytek could look to bring in a veteran wide receiver, not because he doesn’t have faith in what he has on the roster, but because he wants someone to come in and not just be a leader for the young WRs, but for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Adam Schefter Gets Blunt on Raiders Wide Receiver Options

ESPN insider Adam Schefter appeared on NFL on ESPN and gave his thoughts on the potential options in free agency at wide receiver should the Raiders decide to bring in a veteran wideout.

“Well I don’t think they’re pressing for one but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise when Hawk brings up Stefon Diggs. But you take a look at the wide receivers out there right now. Clearly, they’re not getting the money they want, but it is a decorated group and yes, there’s age and injury question marks, but think about some of the names at the free agent position that are now available: Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Brandon Aiyuk is trying to talk his way out of San Francisco, Keenan Allen. There are a lot of high-profile wide receivers on the streets. So if the Raiders decide they want to go add one, there’s certainly no shortage of all these players who are just waiting to see if they can try to get more money before they come back.”

Which Options Should the Raiders Consider?

Deebo Samuel

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Deebo Samuel #1 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Out of those options that Schefter mentioned, immediately remove Aiyuk from the list. He’ll be a distraction, not an addition to the team, and he clearly wants to be a Washington Commander, stating in a rant on Father’s Day, “Go Commanders! Raise Hail! Take Command!”

Diggs and Hill have had their fair share of off-the-field issues, so it’s hard to see Spytek looking to sign them as a late addition to the wide receiver room, which leaves Samuel, Hopkins, and Allen. Let’s take a look at the three wideouts, comparing their age and statistics in 2025:

Player Age Statistics in 2025
Deebo Samuel 30 (16 games) 72 catches, 727 yards, 5 TDs (17 rushes, 75 yards, 1 rushing TD)
DeAndre Hopkins 34 (17 games) 22 catches, 330 yards, 2 TDs
Keenan Allen 34 (17 games) 81 catches, 777 yards, 4 TDs

In terms of both age and statistics from 2025, Samuel is the clear winner of the group, and he also provides some rushing upside as well. It’s also hard to see Allen, who’s played 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, wanting to sign with the Raiders.

If the Raiders want to sign a veteran wide receiver to help develop Mendoza and the relatively young WR room in Las Vegas, look for Samuel or Hopkins as potential options that are out on the open market.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

0 Comments

Adam Schefter Sends Message on Raiders Wide Receiver Options

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x