Adam Schefter Sends Message on Raiders Wide Receiver Options

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek is pleased with what he has in the wide receiver room right now, saying, “I like our receiver room. I think probably people are going to roll their eyes. I mean everybody loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, ‘Dad, like can we have 15 receivers on the roster?’ We live in the fantasy football world. Receiver, receiver, receiver. I value receivers, I do. I really do.”

Spytek said that in late April. Things can change, especially as he gets to view how the wideouts perform during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. It’s possible Spytek could look to bring in a veteran wide receiver, not because he doesn’t have faith in what he has on the roster, but because he wants someone to come in and not just be a leader for the young WRs, but for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Adam Schefter Gets Blunt on Raiders Wide Receiver Options

ESPN insider Adam Schefter appeared on NFL on ESPN and gave his thoughts on the potential options in free agency at wide receiver should the Raiders decide to bring in a veteran wideout.

“Well I don’t think they’re pressing for one but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise when Hawk brings up Stefon Diggs. But you take a look at the wide receivers out there right now. Clearly, they’re not getting the money they want, but it is a decorated group and yes, there’s age and injury question marks, but think about some of the names at the free agent position that are now available: Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Brandon Aiyuk is trying to talk his way out of San Francisco, Keenan Allen. There are a lot of high-profile wide receivers on the streets. So if the Raiders decide they want to go add one, there’s certainly no shortage of all these players who are just waiting to see if they can try to get more money before they come back.”

Which Options Should the Raiders Consider?

Out of those options that Schefter mentioned, immediately remove Aiyuk from the list. He’ll be a distraction, not an addition to the team, and he clearly wants to be a Washington Commander, stating in a rant on Father’s Day, “Go Commanders! Raise Hail! Take Command!”

Diggs and Hill have had their fair share of off-the-field issues, so it’s hard to see Spytek looking to sign them as a late addition to the wide receiver room, which leaves Samuel, Hopkins, and Allen. Let’s take a look at the three wideouts, comparing their age and statistics in 2025:

Player Age Statistics in 2025 Deebo Samuel 30 (16 games) 72 catches, 727 yards, 5 TDs (17 rushes, 75 yards, 1 rushing TD) DeAndre Hopkins 34 (17 games) 22 catches, 330 yards, 2 TDs Keenan Allen 34 (17 games) 81 catches, 777 yards, 4 TDs

In terms of both age and statistics from 2025, Samuel is the clear winner of the group, and he also provides some rushing upside as well. It’s also hard to see Allen, who’s played 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, wanting to sign with the Raiders.

If the Raiders want to sign a veteran wide receiver to help develop Mendoza and the relatively young WR room in Las Vegas, look for Samuel or Hopkins as potential options that are out on the open market.