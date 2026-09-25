Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Announces Heartbreaking Family News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell shared some heartbreaking news on his Instagram account regarding the passing of his father, Jim O’Connell.

Aidan did not travel with the Raiders when they faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a personal matter, which he now revealed on social media.

Aidan O’Connell had the following caption:

“It is with immense sadness that I share the passing of my Dad, Jim.

My Dad was a gift to me and to so many others. All who were fortunate enough to know him can testify to the great man he was. He impacted countless lives, and those who knew him were better for it.

My family and I are heartbroken by this loss, and we are relying on the Lord for comfort and peace. We are incredibly thankful for the prayers, kindness, and support that have surrounded our family during this difficult time. We ask for continued prayers as we grieve, remember, and honor my Dad’s life and the impact he had.

Saying goodbye to him has been incredibly difficult for all of us. But we are holding tightly to the promises of Scripture and trusting that Dad is at peace, finally and forever.

We echo the Heidelberg Catechism:

“My only comfort in life and death is that I am not my own, but belong—body and soul, in life and in death—to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will miss you more than words can say.”

The post received a ton of comments from teammates, family, and fans offering words of love and support:

“I love you brother. 🙏🏼🖤” @maxxcrosby

“Love you brother. Praying for you guys” @brockbowers

“I love you brother.

Forever in our Prayers❤️🙏🏽🪽” @jack.bech

Raiders Current QB Situation

It’s unclear whether Aidan O’Connell will return with the Raiders soon, but everyone is sending their thoughts and prayers for him and his family.

For now, the Raiders will continue to roll through the season with Kirk Cousins as the starter and No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, as the backup.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady commented on Cousins’ hot start, saying, “Kirk Cousins, six touchdowns in two games. Come on, that’s pretty impressive. They go on the road to SoFi, they beat the Chargers, and look, undefeated’s undefeated. What’s that saying? Just win, baby.”

As for Mendoza, even though he’s on the sidelines, he’s not taking it as an excuse to slack off.

Rather, he’s been wearing his helmet on the sideline throughout the entire game to communicate with Cousins and soak up as much knowledge as he can.

“When I wear the helmet, I can (experience) what I would actually see on the field,” Mendoza said.

The Raiders’ next match will be on Sunday, September 27th at 1:25 PM Pacific Time on the road against the New Orleans Saints.