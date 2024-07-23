Ex-Raiders QB Doubles Down on Comments About Aidan O’Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders are kicking off training camp and many eyes will be watching the quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew closely. The team has one of the few true quarterback competitions in the NFL and it remains to be seen who will come out on top.

Minshew is the new guy with a lot of experience while O’Connell is in his second year in the NFL. When the Raiders gave Minshew $25 million over two years in free agency, it looked like he could have the edge for the starting job. However, Brian Hoyer played with O’Connell last season and thinks he’s going to come out on top.

“I think Gardner Minshew is a great quarterback, but I think Aidan did something in those eight weeks (starting) where he earned the respect of a lot of those players,” Hoyer said on the July 23 episode “Up & Adams.” “Offensive and defensive players. So I think you gotta let them battle it out but at some point, you have to make a decision, and for me, with my personal connection to Aidan, I think until he proves he can’t do it, I think you go with him.”

This echoes some previous comments from Hoyer where he had high praise for O’Connell. Hoyer is no longer on the Raiders so he won’t have any say on who starts but he closely watched the young quarterback last season and likely know him better than most.

15 year NFL vet QB Brian Hoyer thinks the #Raiders should go Aidan O’Connell as the starting QB 🗣️ "I think Aidan did something in those 8 weeks (starting) where he earned the respect of a lot of those players." @bhoyer7 backed-up O'Connell last season. @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/8sXZP313nG — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 23, 2024

QB Named Las Vegas Raiders’ Biggest Challenge

The problem with an O’Connell-Minshew quarterback battle is that neither has much upside. They were very similar players statistically last season. Minshew went 7-6 while throwing 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions. O’Connell went 5-5 while throwing 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

They are both average to above-average quarterbacks and Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes that the Raiders’ No. 1 challenge heading into the 2024 season.

“After some early struggles with turnovers and generating big plays last season, O’Connell settled in down the stretch, with nine TD passes and only one turnover in his final six starts,” Edholm wrote in a July 22 column. “That earned him the chance to compete with Minshew, who had some moments in 13 injury-replacement starts for the Colts, nearly helping Indy secure a playoff bid. Minshew likewise kept his turnovers down, but his play fluctuated weekly and he took too many sacks. This team has some limitations that put a ceiling on what the offense might be able to achieve, even if the defense should keep the Raiders in most games. But making a playoff run almost certainly involves one of these QBs claiming the job and running with it, exceeding the level of play they each achieved for their respective teams in 2023.”

Who Will Win QB Battle?

Based on track record, Minshew likely deserves the starting job. He’s started 37 games and 59 touchdowns to 24 interceptions in his career. However, the job could be O’Connell to lose for one specific reason: He still has upside.

Minshew is who he is at this point in his career which is a very good backup who can be a solid starter if you need him. O’Connell is only entering his second season in the NFL and there’s untapped potential there. This is why O’Connell will likely be the Week 1 starter. Now, that doesn’t mean Minshew won’t start eventually but the Raiders will want to see what they have in O’Connell before committing the veteran.