Raiders Considering Trading Starting QB During Draft: Insider

The Aidan O’Connell experiment has likely come to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders. He should’ve been the Week 1 starter last year over Gardner Minshew but he was an improvement once he took over.

However, O’Connell is a high-end backup at best. That’s why the Raiders were aggressive in trading for Geno Smith this offseason. He’ll be the starter in 2025 and it appears the team is considering drafting a future replacement this offseason.

That could make O’Connell an odd man out. In a recent mailbag, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur floated that the Raiders could trade the quarterback soon.

“Still, bringing in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith makes sense (and we think the Raiders might trade Aidan O’Connell on draft weekend),” Tafur wrote. “New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs.”

If the Raiders are going to use a draft pick on a quarterback, they will likely be the backup. O’Connell has started 17 games in his first two seasons and has thrown 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He should have at least a little bit of value in the trade market.

Which Team Could Trade for O’Connell?

The obvious team that could trade for O’Connell is the New England Patriots. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drafted the quarterback when he was the head coach of the Raiders.

He might see him as a valuable backup for Drake Maye. Former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is now in the Tennessee Titans front office. He could like the idea of O’Connell being the backup for Cam Ward if that’s who they draft with the No. 1 pick.

The New Orleans Saints might not have Derek Carr this season and could take a flyer on O’Connell to see if he’s any good. If the Raiders are shopping him, they may have some options.

Insider Talks Raiders QB Draft Options

Smith signing a two-year contract extension that keeps him under team control for three seasons gives the Raiders some flexibility in the draft. If they can’t get a quarterback they like, they can always hold off until next year.

That said, there are some appealing options that Las Vegas has been looking at. Tafur detailed some of the team’s options.

“(Shedeur) Sanders doesn’t make a lot of sense at No. 6, and a surprising number of quarterbacks could be gone by the time the Raiders pick at 37,” Tafur wrote. “(Jaxson) Dart is also projected by many to go in the first round. (Jalen) Milroe could, too, because he can help teams with his running while he works on his throwing mechanics. That would leave Ewers, Louisville’s Tyler Shough and maybe even (Will) Howard as options in Rounds 2 and 3.

“I have been a little critical of (Quinn) Ewers for his lack of consistency and vision. But he has the size and arm talent you want, some nice road wins at Alabama and Michigan the last two years and played hurt last season.”