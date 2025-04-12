Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Considering Trading Starting QB During Draft: Insider

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
pete caroll john spytek
Getty
Pete Carroll & John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Aidan O’Connell experiment has likely come to an end for the Las Vegas Raiders. He should’ve been the Week 1 starter last year over Gardner Minshew but he was an improvement once he took over.

However, O’Connell is a high-end backup at best. That’s why the Raiders were aggressive in trading for Geno Smith this offseason. He’ll be the starter in 2025 and it appears the team is considering drafting a future replacement this offseason.

That could make O’Connell an odd man out. In a recent mailbag, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur floated that the Raiders could trade the quarterback soon.

“Still, bringing in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith makes sense (and we think the Raiders might trade Aidan O’Connell on draft weekend),” Tafur wrote. “New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs.”

If the Raiders are going to use a draft pick on a quarterback, they will likely be the backup. O’Connell has started 17 games in his first two seasons and has thrown 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He should have at least a little bit of value in the trade market.

Which Team Could Trade for O’Connell?

The obvious team that could trade for O’Connell is the New England Patriots. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drafted the quarterback when he was the head coach of the Raiders.

He might see him as a valuable backup for Drake Maye. Former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is now in the Tennessee Titans front office. He could like the idea of O’Connell being the backup for Cam Ward if that’s who they draft with the No. 1 pick.

The New Orleans Saints might not have Derek Carr this season and could take a flyer on O’Connell to see if he’s any good. If the Raiders are shopping him, they may have some options.

Insider Talks Raiders QB Draft Options

Smith signing a two-year contract extension that keeps him under team control for three seasons gives the Raiders some flexibility in the draft. If they can’t get a quarterback they like, they can always hold off until next year.

That said, there are some appealing options that Las Vegas has been looking at. Tafur detailed some of the team’s options.

“(Shedeur) Sanders doesn’t make a lot of sense at No. 6, and a surprising number of quarterbacks could be gone by the time the Raiders pick at 37,” Tafur wrote. “(Jaxson) Dart is also projected by many to go in the first round. (Jalen) Milroe could, too, because he can help teams with his running while he works on his throwing mechanics. That would leave Ewers, Louisville’s Tyler Shough and maybe even (Will) Howard as options in Rounds 2 and 3.

“I have been a little critical of (Quinn) Ewers for his lack of consistency and vision. But he has the size and arm talent you want, some nice road wins at Alabama and Michigan the last two years and played hurt last season.”

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Alex Cappa's headshot A. Cappa
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Lonnie Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Raheem Mostert's headshot R. Mostert
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Geno Smith's headshot G. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Ian Thomas's headshot I. Thomas
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Devin White's headshot D. White
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Latest Raiders News Alerts

Charles Snowden : Remaining in Las Vegas

The Raiders re-signed Snowden on Monday. Snowden was an exclusive rights free agent, and he'll return for a second year in Vegas. The 27-year-old started in nine of the 16 games in which he played last season, finishing with 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. Snowden will likely be used in a rotational role next season if Malcolm Koonce (knee) and Maxx Crosby (ankle) are ready to suit up by the time the campaign kicks off, as expected.

Comments

Raiders Considering Trading Starting QB During Draft: Insider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x