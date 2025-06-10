Raiders’ 2024 Starter at Risk of Losing Roster Spot to Rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders have had instability at quarterback the last two seasons, but the acquisition of Geno Smith should help stabilize the position for at least a couple of seasons. One player who has benefited from the instability at quarterback has been Aidan O’Connell.

He was not expected to play at all the last two seasons, but has been able to start in 17 games. While he didn’t play terribly, it is clear that O’Connell has very little upside as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

It would make sense to keep him on as a backup to Smith, but Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named six veterans who could still get cut this offseason, and O’Connell made an appearance on the list.

“The acquisition of Smith could spell the end of Aidan O’Connell’s up-and-down tenure in the Silver and Black,” Kay wrote.

“O’Connell is expendable despite showing some real potential as a rookie in 2023. He was elevated above Jimmy Garoppolo by then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce and wound up making 10 starts that season, going a decent 5-5 in those contests while completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions.”

Cam Miller Could Be One to Push O’Connell Out

Capable backups are very valuable in the NFL, especially ones with starting experience like O’Connell. It wouldn’t make sense to cut him unless a better option emerged.

The Raiders used a seventh-round pick on former North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller. He comes from a small school, so it’s difficult to know for sure what the team has in him. That said, he at least has more potential than O’Connell.

Kay believes that could be what knocks O’Connell off the roster.

“While the Raiders could keep O’Connell around as a backup until his rookie deal expires after the 2026 season, Carroll might want to elevate Cam Miller—a hand-picked sixth-round rookie—to the QB2 role,” Kay wrote.

“Miller has far more upside at this stage of his career. While Smith isn’t a major risk to miss time—he’s been sidelined for just two games since emerging as a starter for the Seahawks in 2022—the team would be better off getting the North Dakota State product some reps in his absence and seeing if he has potential over slogging through a lost campaign with O’Connell at the reins.”

Is an O’Connell Trade Possible?

O’Connell has been involved in trade rumors this offseason, but nothing has materialized. While he has starting experience, his lack of athletic upside doesn’t have teams overly excited about his potential.

That said, he’s a fundamentally sound player who should have value as a backup. The New England Patriots could make some sense for him. Josh McDaniels is the offensive coordinator there, and he was a big reason why the Raiders drafted him. He would be a good backup for Drake Maye.

If the Tennessee Titans trade away Will Levis, O’Connell could also make sense there as Cam Ward’s backup. Former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is working in that front office, and he was previously high on the quarterback.