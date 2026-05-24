Raiders Receive Eye-Opening Message on A.J. Brown

As June 1 approaches, there are likely to be a flurry of moves across the NFL in the coming weeks. There’s been a lot of talk about how the Las Vegas Raiders need more help at wide receiver, so they’ll be a team to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to be in trade rumors. He’s widely expected to get moved before the start of the season. He has been a great player for the Eagles, but he does not seem to fit their offense.

Brown is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and adding him to the Raiders could help form a very explosive offense. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Las Vegas is one of the teams that needs to pursue Brown.

“Unlike the Patriots and the other teams on this list, the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t expected to be chasing the postseason in 2026,” Knox wrote. “However, trading for Brown would still be logical for a couple of reasons.

“For one, Las Vegas will spend the next few seasons developing rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. While the Raiders have put some nice pieces in place for Mendoza, including Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Tyler Linderbaum, they lack a No. 1 receiver.”

How Much to Trade for Brown?

Without factoring trades, Brown would be a strong fit for what the Raiders want to do. He’d be a dependable target for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and his ability to stretch the field would help in the run game.

However, he’s going to be very expensive. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it will likely take a first-round pick to get Brown.

“My best guess is that they already agreed to something loosely,” Fowler said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “They can always tweak that or rework it. [The Eagles] are probably getting a (first rounder), maybe a future one, maybe it’s a 2028. I don’t think they will get more than that. I think that would be the max at this point.”

That’s likely a fair price for Brown, but does it make sense for the Raiders to pay?

Raiders Don’t Need to Trade for Brown

A rebuilding team like the Raiders can’t afford to give up a first-round pick for an aging wide receiver. Unless the coaching staff feels like they’re way ahead of schedule and can compete for a playoff spot this year, it doesn’t make sense to trade for Brown.

Now, if the first-round pick is in 2028, that could be more appealing. Even then, it still makes more sense for the Raiders to see what they have in their young players. Brown is an All-Pro-level player, but he’s getting older and is a player who will be vocal about wanting the ball.

That’s just not great for a young team with a possible rookie starting quarterback. Plus, Brown would probably rather go to a team that’s closer to winning, like the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders likely aren’t in Brown’s future.