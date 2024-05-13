Ex-Raiders WR Announces Retirement From NFL

After an NFL career that lasted nearly 10 years, wide receiver Albert Wilson is retiring from the NFL. Though he spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, he did briefly play for the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders.

He made sure to shout out every team he’s played for in his retirement announcement.

“To the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders, thank you,” Wilson wrote in a May 11 Instagram post. “Y’all gave me, Lai Lai and my wife an experience we will never forget.

“To all my coaches and teammates throughout the years, I gained unforgettable bonds and everlasting friendships. Thank you guys for helping me become the man/athlete I am today.”

He never ended up playing snap for the Raiders but he spent much of the 2022 season on the practice squad and did have a stint on the active roster. Las Vegas was the last team he played for as Wilson never signed with a team for the 2023 season. He’s only 31 so he may be able to play again but he prefers to move on from football and focus on other endeavors.

Former Georgia State Star WR Albert Wilson has announced that he retiring from the NFL AW2 signed with the Chiefs as an UDFA & played with the Dolphins, Raiders and Vikings Congrats to my guy @iThinkIsee12! Learn more about his incredible work with the @AlbertWilsonFDN pic.twitter.com/f0ndpMRusu — Ben Moore (@BenMoore247) May 11, 2024

Why Hasn’t Hunter Renfrow Signed Anywhere?

The Raiders had to move on from a stalwart at wide receiver this offseason when they released Hunter Renfrow. He was excellent in 2021 as he had 103 catches for 1,038 yards while being named to the Pro Bowl.

The Raiders rewarded him with a two-year contract extension that offseason but he failed to reach the same heights he did in 2021. He had 585 receiving yards combined the last two seasons and basically was non-existent in the Raiders offense.

Renfrow’s only 28 but he hasn’t looked like the same player the last two seasons. His famous route running appears to have diminished and he’s not fast enough to get separation. That’s likely why he remains a free agent. Teams are always looking for wide receiver help so it’s odd that Renfrow is still unsigned.

His price will likely be quite low so there isn’t much risk in signing him. Perhaps teams are waiting until after June 1 when a bunch of cap space will be opened up across the league. It’s hard to imagine Renfrow won’t find a team to play for next season.

Are Las Vegas Raiders Set at WR?

Wide receiver could be a major strength for the Raiders if the plan is to use tight end Brock Bowers out wide. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers form a strong duo while Tre Tucker is a speedy deep threat. The team also signed Michael Gallup, who could be a solid No. 3 wide receiver.

The team doesn’t appear to have a dedicated slot receiver but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders put Bowers in that position quite a bit. Meyers also has a lot of experience in the slot. Las Vegas has some intriguing young talent and established veterans at wide receiver so the position group is in good shape. The only concern is who is going to throw them the ball. The Raiders don’t have a set starter yet as Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are set to battle this offseason.