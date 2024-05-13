Ex-Raiders Starting CB Lands Contract With Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Anthony Averett ahead of the 2022 season in hopes that he could be a dependable starter. He was only able to start in six games that season as injuries derailed his year.

He hasn’t played an NFL game since but that could change this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on May 12 that they’ve signed Averett to a contract.

The Steelers should have some familiarity with Averett as he played for their rival Baltimore Ravens for four seasons. Pittsburgh consistently has a strong defense under head coach Mike Tomlin but their group of cornerbacks is very young. Averett and Donte Jackson are the only two on the roster who have played more than one season.

Averett spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions last season but didn’t take a single regular season snap. That should change with the Steelers this season if he’s able to make the roster.

Las Vegas Raiders Still Need Another CB

The Raiders have been suspiciously laid back when it comes to adding a cornerback this offseason. It was considered one of the team’s biggest positions of need but they haven’t signed a single notable veteran to the group. The team also waited until the fourth round to draft one.

That could be due to the fact that there are still some very good cornerbacks left in free agency. Xavien Howard and Adoree’ Jackson have both played under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham before and would be easy fits. Stephon Gilmore is 33 now but has proven he’s still an impact cornerback.

There are notable cornerbacks like Patrick Peterson and Steven Nelson still available. If the Raiders aren’t thrilled with what they have at cornerback right now, they do have plenty of options. However, the team may wait a little longer to see what they have in some of their young players.

Decamerion Richardson Could Be in Mix to Start

The Raiders used a fourth-round pick to add Decamerion Richardson and while he’s very athletic, he’s a bit raw. That may not stop him from seeing significant playing time as a rookie. Chad Reuter of NFL.com listed Richardson as a Day 3 player who could get starting snaps as a rookie.

“The Raiders’ cornerback group was inconsistent last season and lacks size, so it was a natural fit for the 6-foot-2 Richardson to land in Las Vegas,” Reuter wrote in a May 8 column. “His sub-4.4 speed is another bonus at 188 pounds, and though he possesses only average short-area agility, his physical play against larger outside receivers will be useful as he grows into a larger role over the course of the season.”

The Raiders went into last season with rookie Jakorian Bennett as a starter so Graham isn’t opposed to giving a young player a chance. It still seems a bit risky if the team is hoping to make a playoff run. There are a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC right now and relying on young cornerbacks rarely works. It’s hard to imagine the Raiders won’t add a veteran cornerback this offseason but Richardson seeing the football field a lot as a rookie seems likely.