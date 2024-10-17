Raiders’ Mark Davis Has Strong Words for Antonio Pierce

It’s been a very eventful week for the Las Vegas Raiders and owner Mark Davis. Not only did the team trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, but Tom Brady also got approved as a minority owner.

There are mixed emotions around the Raiders right now as landing Brady is exciting but this season has been a disaster this far. Davis isn’t thrilled with how the season is going right now but is hopeful things could turn around.

“We’re not happy right now. We’re not performing like we’d like to,” Davis said at the owner’s meetings, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But the season is young, and we’ll see what we can put together.”

Davis took a big swing by promoting Antonio Pierce to full-time head coach. He had very limited experience as an NFL coach but impressed Davis with how he performed in the interim role. While some fans are already out on Pierce, Davis made it clear that he believes in what the coach is building.

“He’s young as a head coach. He’s going to learn how to be a head coach,” Davis said. “He’s surrounded himself with a lot of good people. He’s just got to grow into the job. It’s his first year, really.”

It’s not a great first season for Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco but it sounds like Davis will be patient with them.

“They have a vision, and they’re attacking it,” Davis said. “It’s not easy to do overnight.”

This isn’t going to be a situation like last season where there’s a coaching change in the middle of the year but it will be interesting to see how patient Davis can be if the Raiders only win one or two more games this season.

Mark Davis Addresses Maxx Crosby Rumors

Considering the Raiders don’t look like a playoff team this season and could be headed in the wrong direction, there’s been speculation that they could be sellers at the trade deadline. Many have suggested star defensive end Maxx Crosby could be on the trade block but Davis shot down that rumor.

“It’s just not happening,” Davis said of a possible Crosby trade.

Davis made it clear that any Crosby trade rumors aren’t coming from the Raiders’ building.

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because otherwise you get trapped in this black hole.”

Crosby is the face of the franchise and it would take a substantial package for the Raiders to even consider moving him.

Davis Talks Davante Adams Trade

Trading Adams has to be a disappointing development for Davis. He was one of the team’s biggest stars and he gave up on them before finishing a third season.

However, Davis isn’t going to linger on the negative feelings too much.

“It’s part of this life in football,” Davis said. “Players come and go. If things don’t work out, they don’t work out.”

Davis has just two winning seasons since he took over ownership of the Raiders so he’s likely used to disappointment at this point.