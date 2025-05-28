Raiders Predicted to Add $6.5 Million Generational College QB in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded at quarterback for now with the offseason trade for Geno Smith. He’s a borderline top-10 quarterback, which would at least be the best play the team has gotten from the position since Derek Carr in 2021.

However, Smith is already 34. Quarterbacks are playing longer than they have in the past, but not everybody is Drew Brees or Tom Brady. The Raiders will likely consider bringing in a young quarterback to groom behind Smith at some point.

If the chips fall in the right place, they could add a young quarterback in next year’s draft. Pro Football Network put together a 2026 mock draft, and had Texas quarterback Arch Manning falling to the Raiders at No. 9.

“Geno Smith gives the Las Vegas Raiders a huge upgrade at quarterback for the 2025 season, but he turns 35 in October and has a potential out after 2026,” PFN wrote. “That’s the perfect opportunity to draft a quarterback early next year and have him sit for a year or two behind Smith.

“Arch Manning enters the 2025 season with just two college starts under his belt, and he still needs to improve his footwork and feel for backside pressure. But he’s a great athlete, sees the field well, and has a live arm with strong off-platform mechanics. He’s not QB1 yet — but he’s a clear top pick in this mock.”

Is Manning Already Falling Down Draft Boards?

Manning falling to No. 9 in the draft and being the third quarterback off the board is a surprise. He’s widely been considered a generational prospect who’s a shoo-in to be the No. 1 pick.

However, he’s only thrown 63 passes in his college career. While he was extremely hyped coming out of high school, he hasn’t had a chance to show much yet.

He still has a lot to prove if he’s going to be the No. 1 pick. Even if he’s just OK this season at Texas and decides to enter the draft, he might be worth the risk at No. 9, especially for a team that has a veteran quarterback like the Raiders. Manning would be able to sit behind Smith for a year or two, which could be great for his development. That said, Manning is making $6.5 million in NIL this year, per On3, so he might not feel a rush to jump to the NFL quite yet.

Smith Ranked No. 10 QB in NFL

If Smith is great for the Raiders in 2025 and helps them get into the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine they’d start thinking about replacing him now. Many don’t think that highly of Smith, but he’s overcome a lot of adversity in his career.

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus ranked every starting quarterback in the NFL, and he believes that Smith is the 10th-best at the position.

“Few would have pegged Smith to grade as the sixth-best passer in the NFL over the past two seasons, but here we are,” Kosko wrote. “In fact, his 85.8 passing grade in that span is just 0.2 points shy of Patrick Mahomes. After being traded for a third-round pick this offseason, Smith should enjoy an improved offensive line but a downgrade in receiving weapons. He protects the football and has a knack for generating big-time throws.”