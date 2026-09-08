Raiders Drop Major Ashton Jeanty Hint With First Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ biggest injury scare this offseason came when running back Ashton Jeanty had to be helped off the practice field before the final preseason game against the Houston Texans. At first, it looked like he might be out for a long time.

Fortunately, news came out that he merely suffered a sprained ankle. The Raiders have hinted that Jeanty could be ready to play in Week 1, but they’ve chosen their words very carefully. However, they may have dropped their biggest hint yet. The Raiders released their first depth chart for the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Notably, Jeanty is listed as the RB1.

Now, the depth chart can still change. The Raiders don’t have to release an official injury report until Wednesday before game day. That should give better insight into Jeanty’s status.

That said, things are looking good. The Raiders may not even have to limit him too much to start the season. Nothing is official until the team confirms it, but it’s looking like Jeanty should be ready to play in Week 1. What remains to be seen if just how heavy his workload will be.

Mike Washington Gets Praise From Former Raiders RB

The Raiders can feel a little bit better about limiting Jeanty’s snaps with the emergence of rookie Mike Washington Jr. He looked excellent in training camp and has made a strong case for more carries.

Former Raiders running back Raheem Mostert is high on Washington.

“What he’s doing right now with the Raiders, I’m super excited to see that as well because he’s gonna be one of those under-the-radar type of running backs and I’m just gonna let y’all know, watch out for that guy,” Mostert said on “Good Morning Football.”

Mostert also had a message for Washington.

“I actually watched him his last year when he was at Arkansas, and I could tell you, man, he was just ecstatic to watch,” Mostert said. “I know their running backs coach over there, and I called him one time on FaceTime and [the running backs coach] gave [Washington] a nice, deliberate message.

“Like, you keep your poise and make sure that you do everything you can because that next level is going to be even more demanding for you guys. One thing that I noticed was him taking notes, sitting down, just doing exactly what he needed to do to take every little tidbit that he possibly can to be the better version of himself.”

Other Takeaways From Depth Chart

There weren’t any big surprises on the Raiders’ first depth chart. Second-round pick Treydan Stukes has officially cemented himself as a starter over Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Darien Porter is the other starting outside cornerback opposite Eric Stokes. Jackson Powers-Johnson has won the battle for starting right guard for now.

While those appear to be where the Raiders are heading for Week 1, things can change quickly. These players need to play well early on, or they’ll get replaced by some of the other players lower on the depth chart.