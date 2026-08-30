Raiders Handed Compelling Message Amid Ashton Jeanty Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders head into their Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 with a question mark surrounding Ashton Jeanty. Before the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, Jeanty suffered an ankle injury.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is expecting Jeanty to play, but he did leave room for the second-year running back to miss the game if his ankle isn’t 100 percent ready to go.

“Still on the mend, still working to get him back,” Kubiak told reporters on Aug. 28. “We got another week to assess how he’s going to look going into this first game, but we’re counting on him.”

For now, if Jeanty does miss the game, the Raiders would be counting on Mike Washington Jr. to carry the load. However, one veteran running back issued a message to the Silver and Black that he’d be willing to help.

While speaking to 8 News Now’s Madyson Marie, former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler expressed interest in playing for the Raiders.

“I’m unemployed right now,” Ekeler said in an Aug. 28 video. “Being in my hometown anyway would be a dream for my family. I know that. Is the situation right? We’ll have to see. How is Jeanty feeling? Do they need another guy?”

After leaving Los Angeles, Ekeler spent the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, and the production wasn’t the best. Ekeler had 91 carries for 410 yards and scored four touchdowns in 14 games for the Commanders, per StatMuse.

What Austin Ekeler Could Bring to the Raiders

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old noted the role he would be open to filling with the Raiders, should Las Vegas be interested in bringing him back to the AFC West.

“If I’m on a team, I’m going to be your third-down back,” Ekeler added. “I’m going to be your two-minute guy. I’m going to be protecting your quarterback in passing situations. That’s where I’m best.

“I’m best in passing situations. I can still run the ball. I can return kicks, absolutely. But my biggest strength is that. So if that presents itself, sure. If not, it’s all good.”

Klint Kubiak on Las Vegas’ Running Back Situation

The Raiders look to have an impressive running game heading into the season with Jeanty and Washington. Kubiak spoke about the duo that can take pressure off the quarterback and boost the passing game. Furthermore, it doesn’t sound like he’s looking to sign a veteran free agent.

“I think that they’re both going to prepare to play a lot of football,” Kubiak told reporters. “As these games unfold, you react to the game. I think we got two guys that we’re really excited about. We got some younger guys that we’re really excited about too.”

If the Raiders do decide to give Jeanty a rest for Week 1 and lean on Washington, the rookie running back might be ready for that task.

Last season, while playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Washington played 571 total snaps, earning a 78.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the 23-year-old carried the ball 167 times for 1,066 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He also averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and forced 34 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Washington caught 28 passes on 36 targets for 226 receiving yards and one touchdown.