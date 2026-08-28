Raiders Issue Major Ashton Jeanty Update for Week 1 vs. Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason is now over after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 18-12 on Aug. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Now, the focus for the Silver and Black turns to Week 1, as they’ll face the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

Moreover, the question will be whether the Raiders will have Ashton Jeanty ready for that game against Miami. Jeanty is recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained before the preseason finale against the Niners.

On Aug. 28, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke with the media and shared a major update on Jeanty’s recovery.

“Still on the mend, still working to get him back,” Kubiak said. “We got another week to assess how he’s going to look going into this first game, but we’re counting on him.”

Right now, it appears Jeanty is on track to play against Miami. However, Kubiak might not be willing to risk the long term for the season opener. If Las Vegas doesn’t have Jeanty for Week 1, they’ll need to lean on rookie running back Mike Washington Jr.

In the preseason finale, Washington saw reps with the first team, carrying the ball eight times for 49 rushing yards, with his longest run being 13 yards.

Klint Kubiak on Raiders Running Back Situation

The Raiders look to have an impressive running game heading into the season with Jeanty and Washington. Kubiak spoke about the duo that can take pressure off the quarterback and boost the passing game.

“I think that they’re both going to prepare to play a lot of football,” Kubiak added. “As these games unfold, you react to the game. I think we got two guys that we’re really excited about.

“We got some younger guys that we’re really excited about too. All of our backs are going to play this year, offense, defense, and special teams. They just have to make the most of every rep that they get—not making any promises on whose percentages of playtime.

“It’s when you get to a game, sometimes the guy you think is going to have five carries has 20. Sometimes the guy you think is going to be just a scat protection back is in there blocking six-man protection for 20 reps. So we got to get ready for them to play in all phases.”

Connor Heyward on Compelling Mike Washington Jr. Comp

After an impressive preseason, fullback Connor Heyward was recently asked whether Washington reminds him of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

“I see [the Bell comparison] in his game,” Heyward told reporters on Aug. 16. “I also see Mike Washington, a bigger back with speed. I don’t think Le’Veon was running 4.3. That’s nothing against Le’Veon, but Le’Veon was more 4.5, 4.6-ish, kind of hesitated, but Mike can hit it, too. He has that in his game.”

Last season, while playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Washington played 571 total snaps, earning a 78.3 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the 23-year-old carried the ball 167 times for 1,066 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He also averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and forced 34 missed tackles as a runner. Meanwhile, in the passing game, Washington caught 28 passes on 36 targets for 226 receiving yards and one touchdown.