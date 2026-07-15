Bears, Raiders Issued Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade Pitch

The Las Vegas Raiders could have a major trade piece around the trade deadline later this year, depending on how the team performs to start the 2026 NFL season. Maxx Crosby might be the name to watch, and if he shows that he’s 100 percent healthy and producing, teams will come calling.

Despite dealing with his torn meniscus injury, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense last season with the Raiders, earning a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

One of the teams that’s being urged to make a move for Crosby is the Chicago Bears. Wynston Wilcox of FanSided put together a blockbuster trade pitch in which the Bears get Crosby and the Raiders receive a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick.

“Maxx Crosby is going to be the most expensive by far for the Bears to land,” Wilcox wrote in a July 14 article. “The Las Vegas Raiders originally asked for two first-round picks for the 29-year-old pass rusher.

“While rumblings about what it’s going to cost to land him haven’t really changed, it’s likely the Bears could get away with just one first-round pick. They’ll have to still give up more draft capital, but they could at least retain at least one first-round pick in this deal.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders can get a first-round pick and two Day 2 picks to help their rebuild as the Silver and Black look to become playoff contenders in the near future.

Maxx Crosby Would Be a Major Fit for the Bears

Moreover, Wilcox notes that the Bears need to send a message by trading for Crosby. After reaching the divisional round, the Raiders star could push Chicago into the Super Bowl conversation.

“Chicago can’t be complacent at this point,” Wilcox added in his article. “Montez Sweat is a good option, but they need a better primary option, if nothing more, to instill fear into other offenses. That what going after Crosby would do, not just for the NFC North division, but the NFC as a whole.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gives Injury Update Before Training Camp

While there are concerns about Crosby’s injury and whether he will return to his previous form, the veteran pass rush does sound confident on where his recovery is at heading into the 2026 season.

On the June 30 edition of “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders star shared the latest on his recovery as he prepares for training camp.

“These past few weeks have been incredible,” Crosby said. “Super productive. Super excited. We have a big chunk of this rehab coming up that is the final touch, where I can get cut free. So I’m feeling amazing. Everything’s going incredible.

“We’re ahead of schedule, feeling amazing, feeling great and feeling like myself. I’ve got my pep in my step. Being able to do some good work and being able to box, too, for the first time in a long time.”