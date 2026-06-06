Bears Delivered Strong Statement on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby is again in the speculation conversation after a few months away. This offseason, the Silver and Black traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, but the deal fell through after a failed physical. As a result, trade talks regarding Crosby quietly fell off the radar.

However, after the Myles Garrett trade to the Los Angeles Rams, speculation about Crosby has once again made its way into the national media spotlight. Any NFC team with Super Bowl aspirations will need to get through the Rams at some point, which is why the Raiders star’s name is emerging.

The latest take regarding Crosby comes from ESPN NFL analyst Harry Douglas, who believes that the Chicago Bears need to go after the veteran.

“I think one team [who could use Crosby], they won the NFC North last year [and it’s] the Chicago Bears,” Douglas said on the June 5 edition of “Get Up.“ “[The Bears] have a tougher schedule in 2026, but if they have dreams and aspirations of going further than they did a year ago, they’re going to have to add more pieces on the defensive side, particularly when it comes to pass rushing.

“They have Montez Sweat right now and Grady Jarrett at defensive tackle, but who else is going to rush the passer? They lost so much on defense. I think at some point the Chicago Bears will be calling the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby.“

Other Playoff Contenders Should Be Looking at Maxx Crosby

Moreover, Jason McCourty of ESPN stated on the same segment that he could see other teams calling the Raiders to try and acquire Crosby to help them get over the top and potentially win a Super Bowl.

“This is something that takes place during the season,“ McCourty added. “I think there are multiple contenders, with the Bears being one. Look at the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Those are teams that I think could use an extra pass rusher, depending on how the season unfolds when we get to the trade deadline.“

Mike Florio Comments on Maxx Crosby’s Raiders Future

Meanwhile, on June 4, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio shared his thoughts on Crosby’s future in Las Vegas.

“I still think he’s potentially a guy who can be traded, and I’m still keeping an eye on that possibility,“ Florio said on “PFT Live.“ “Teams are looking for pass rushers, and it would be ironic if he were dealt at a time when he previously wanted out, the move did not work out, and now he is back and wants to stay, but they end up trading him again.

“He is enough of a star that if he is not on board with it, I would want to talk to him before doing anything. I do not think he is a player you just move to the [Chicago] Bears without making sure the situation is acceptable on both sides. Still, it could be presented to him at some point: ‘We know you want to stay here, but the Bears are making an offer we are not inclined to refuse.‘

“And I think it would be easier for Maxx Crosby to talk himself into going from the Raiders to the Bears than it was for Jared Verse to talk himself into going from the Rams to the [Cleveland] Browns.“