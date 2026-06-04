Mike Florio Delivers Strong Take on Maxx Crosby’s Raiders Future

The future of Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby remains a topic of discussion after the trade of Myles Garrett. Crosby is the one edge rusher who could be available at the trade deadline later this year, depending on how the Silver and Black’s 2026 season plays out.

Any NFC team that’s looking to answer the Los Angeles Rams‘ trade for Garret could consider Crosby as a pass-rushing option. On June 4, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio shared his thoughts on the veteran’s future in Las Vegas.

“I still think he’s potentially a guy who can be traded, and I’m still keeping an eye on that possibility,” Florio said on “PFT Live.” “Teams are looking for pass rushers, and it would be ironic if he were dealt at a time when he previously wanted out, the move did not work out, and now he is back and wants to stay, but they end up trading him again.

“He is enough of a star that if he is not on board with it, I would want to talk to him before doing anything. I do not think he is a player you just move to the [Chicago] Bears without making sure the situation is acceptable on both sides. Still, it could be presented to him at some point: ‘We know you want to stay here, but the Bears are making an offer we are not inclined to refuse.’

“And I think it would be easier for Maxx Crosby to talk himself into going from the Raiders to the Bears than it was for Jared Verse to talk himself into going from the Rams to the [Cleveland] Browns.”

Teams Might Want to See if Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Is Healthy

Meanwhile, NBC NFL analyst Chris Simms believes teams won’t be calling to make a trade for Crosby until they see the Raiders star out on the field, after the failed physical caused the deal with the Baltimore Ravens to fall through.

“This is one of those situations where, if the Raiders are good, surprise people, and he is playing well, they keep him and move forward. But, as you have explained with Davante Adams in the past, if it does not work out and they are not doing well, they could reach a point where they say, ‘We are not going to the playoffs this year. Let’s start looking to the future, acquire assets, and build this football team.’

“If Maxx Crosby shows he is healthy and looks like the Maxx Crosby we know, I can certainly see him being traded at some point before the NFL trade deadline. But I do not think it is going to happen until teams see him in action and feel comfortable with what they are seeing.”

Maxx Crosby Trade Speculation Could Last All Summer

Meanwhile, Raider Nation Radio’s Q Myers stated that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the conversation over the veteran edge rusher continue all summer and up until the deadline.

“What this [Myles Garrett] trade really did to me is it furthers that conversation of will Maxx Crosby get traded?” Myers said on the June 2 edition of the “Raiders Squad Show.” “Is he going to get traded? I think that conversation is going to pop up even more than it would have.

“I thought it was going to wait until the regular season and then maybe the trade deadline, but now I think you’re going to hear it throughout the course of the summer.”