The 10 Best Raiders Players of All Time, Ranked

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had a lot of success over the last few decades. But, if you take a trip down memory lane, a number of Raiders players have left their stamp on the franchise as well as the NFL as a whole.

Let’s break down the top 10 Raiders players in franchise history, starting with No. 10.

*Note: All titles, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Raiders only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise credited.

10. Art Shell, T

Years as a Raider : 1968-1982

: 1968-1982 Titles & awards : 2-time First-Team All Pro 8-time Pro Bowler 3-time Super Bowl champion NFL 1970s All-Decade Team NFL 100th Anniversary Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (1989)

: Career regular season stats : 207 games 169 starts

: Career postseason stats : 23 games 18 starts

:

It took two seasons for Shell to earn the starting left tackle job in Oakland. But once he did he didn’t let go of it. Playing alongside fellow Raider great Gene Upshaw, Shell had many dominant performances that don’t show up on the stat sheet, which included bottling up Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall in the 1977 Super Bowl. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

9. Jim Otto, C

Years as a Raider : 1960-1974

: 1960-1974 Titles & awards : 9-time First-Team All AFL First-Team All Pro (1970) 9-time AFL All Star 3-time Pro Bowler AFL champion (1967) NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team AFL All-Time Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (1980)

: Career regular season stats : 210 starts

: Career postseason stats : 13 starts

:

Otto was the epitome of consistency, which is evident in him never missing a game during his 15-year career with the Raiders. His accolades speak to how exceptional he was compared to his peers, and he is still considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history.

8. Fred Biletnikoff, WR

Years as a Raider : 1965-1978

: 1965-1978 Titles & awards : First-Team All Pro (1970) 4-time Pro Bowler 2-time AFL All Star NFL receptions leader (1971) Super Bowl champion (1977) AFL champion (1967) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1988)

: Career regular season stats : 589 receptions 8,974 yards 76 touchdowns

: Career postseason stats : 70 receptions 1,167 yards 10 touchdowns

: Iconic performance : December 22, 1968 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 7 receptions 180 yards 3 touchdowns

: December 22, 1968 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Biletnikoff is second in franchise history in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He’s also 11th all-time in postseason receiving yards, which is incredible when considering that all but one player ahead of him played after 1980. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

7. Marcus Allen, RB

Years as a Raider : 1982-1992

: 1982-1992 Titles & awards : 2-time First-Team All Pro 5-time Pro Bowler 2-time NFL rushing touchdowns leader NFL rushing yards leader (1985) NFL scoring leader (1982) Super Bowl champion (1984) Super Bowl MVP NFL Most Valuable Player (1985) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1985) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1982) NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1993) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2003)

: Career regular season stats : 8,545 rushing yards 79 touchdowns 587 receptions 4,258 yards 18 touchdowns

: Career postseason stats : 961 yards 8 touchdowns 38 receptions 375 yards 2 touchdowns

: Iconic performance : 1984 Super Bowl vs. Washington Redskins 191 yards 2 touchdowns

: 1984 Super Bowl vs. Washington Redskins

Allen is the Raiders’ franchise leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He’s also seventh among all Raiders pass-catchers in career receiving yards, which speaks to his exceptional dual-threat nature. His status as one of the Raiders greats was cemented during his iconic Super Bowl performance, which included a 74-yard touchdown run that helped him cement his one and only Super Bowl MVP award.

6. Howie Long, DE

Years as a Raider : 1981-1993

: 1981-1993 Titles & awards : 2-time First-Team All Pro 8-time Pro Bowler Super Bowl champion (1984) NFL 1980s All-Decade Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (2000)

: Career regular season stats : 91.5 sacks 10 fumble recoveries

: Career postseason stats : 4 sacks 2 fumble recoveries

: Iconic performance : October 2, 1983 vs. Washington Redskins 5 sacks

: October 2, 1983 vs. Washington Redskins

Long has the second-most sacks in Raiders history. But what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is how effective he was as a run stopper and defending passes at the line of scrimmage. He was an all around exceptional player, which is why he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

5. Ted Hendricks, LB

Years as a Raider : 1975-1983

: 1975-1983 Titles & awards : 2-time First-Team All Pro 4-time Pro Bowler 3-time Super Bowl champion NFL 75th Anniversary Team NFL 100th Anniversary Team NFL 1970s All-Decade Team NFL 1980s All-Decade Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (1990)

: Career regular season stats : 42 sacks 10 interceptions 10 fumble recoveries 3 safeties

: Career postseason stats : 9 sacks 4 fumble recoveries

:

To understand Hendricks’ playmaking ability, look no further than his further than his four career safeties, which is tied for the most in NFL history. In his first season with the Raiders he recorded seven blocked kicks and five interceptions, which speaks to him being one of the most versatile players in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

4. Gene Upshaw, G

Years as a Raider : 1967-1981

: 1967-1981 Titles & awards : 3-time First-Team All Pro 2-time First-Team All AFL 6-time Pro Bowler AFL All Star (1968) 2-time Super Bowl champion AFL champion (1967) NFL 1970s All-Decade Team NFL 75th Anniversary Team NFL 100th Anniversary Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (1987)

: Career regular season stats : 217 games 207 starts

: Career postseason stats : 24 starts

:

Upshaw missing just one game during his 15-year career speaks to his all-time consistency and durability. He’s one of the best offensive line to ever sport a Raiders jersey and was a driving force behind the Raiders’ potent offenses during the late 1960s and 1970s.

3. Willie Brown, DB

Years as a Raider : 1967-1978

: 1967-1978 Titles & awards : 3-time First-Team All AFL 3-time First-Team All Pro 5-time AFL All Star 4-time Pro Bowler Super Bowl champion (1977) NFL 100th Anniversary Team NFL 1970s All-Decade Team AFL All-Time Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (1984)

: Career regular season stats : 39 interceptions 4 fumble recoveries 2 pick-sixes

: Career postseason stats : 7 interceptions 3 pick-sixes

: Iconic performance : October 29, 1972 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3 interceptions

: October 29, 1972 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Brown is tied for the most interceptions in Raiders history. His ability to shut down opposing cornerbacks made him one of the best cornerbacks in AFL and NFL history. Having multiple interceptions returned for a touchdown during the regular season and yet having even more during the playoffs is a clear example of how clutch a performer Brown was. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

2. Ken Stabler, QB

Years as a Raider : 1970-1979

: 1970-1979 Titles & awards : First-Team All Pro (1974) 4-time Pro Bowler 2-time NFL passing touchdowns leader 2-time NFL completion percentage leader NFL passer rating leader (1976) Super Bowl champion (1977) NFL Most Valuable Player (1974) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1974) NFL 1970s All-Decade Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (2016)

: Career regular season stats : 19,078 yards 150 touchdowns 143 interceptions

: Career postseason stats : 2,398 yards 19 touchdowns 11 interceptions

: Iconic performance : 1974 Divisional Round vs. Miami Dolphins 293 yards 4 touchdowns 1 interception

: 1974 Divisional Round vs. Miami Dolphins

Stabler is second all-time in franchise history in passing yards and passing touchdowns. His career-best season in 1976 in which he led the league in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and quarterback rating was the catalyst that helped guide the Raiders to their first ever Super Bowl victory.

1. Tim Brown, WR

Years as a Raider : 1988-2003

: 1988-2003 Titles & awards : 2nd-Team All Pro (1997) 9-time Pro Bowler NFL receptions co-leader (1997) NFL kickoff return yards leader (1988) NFL 1990s All-Decade Team Pro Football Hall of Fame (2015)

: Career regular season stats : 1,070 receptions 14,734 yards 99 touchdowns

: Career postseason stats : 45 receptions 581 yards 3 touchdowns

: Iconic performance : August 31, 1997 vs. Tennessee Titans 8 receptions 158 yards 3 touchdowns

: August 31, 1997 vs. Tennessee Titans

Brown is the most decorated Raiders receiver of all-time, and it’s not close. He’s the franchise leader in catches, yards, and touchdowns and is also ninth all-time in NFL history in receiving touchdowns. He’s elite speed and quickness helped him rattle off nine straight 1,000-yard seasons during his time with the Raiders.

