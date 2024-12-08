The 10 Best Raiders Wide Receivers of All Time, Ranked

The Raiders have a storied history of wide receivers who have significantly impacted the franchise and the NFL. From Super Bowl champions to record-breakers and even a GOAT, these players have defined the essence of Raiders football. In this countdown of the Top 10 wide receivers in team history, we spotlight their iconic performances and impressive stats that have secured their places among the all-time greats.

Beginning with standout talents like Jerry Porter and Amari Cooper, the list progresses to legends such as Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff, whose contributions are etched in franchise history. Each receiver brought unique skills and memorable moments, solidifying their legacies as the best in franchise history.

Selecting the 10 best wide receivers in Raiders history was no easy feat, as many players have made significant contributions over the years. We focused on those who truly left their mark in silver and black, excelling in both regular-season games and playoff performances. Here’s a closer look at the standout wide receivers who have earned their place on our list.

10. Jerry Porter

Years as a Raider: 2000-2008

2000-2008 Career Regular Season Stats: 105 games 3,939 receiving yards 30 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 7 games 292 receiving yards 3 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Porter’s most iconic performance was on Dec. 19, 2004, in a 40-35 win over the Tennessee Titans, with 148 receiving yards on 8 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

Jerry Porter opens our list, recording 9,939 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Raiders. Though he ranks eighth in franchise history for receiving yards, ahead of some listed higher on our list, the 105 games it took to reach those numbers work against him. Without major awards or a championship run with the Raiders, Porter ultimately lands in the No. 10 spot on our list.

9. Mervyn Fernandez

Years as a Raider: 1987-1992

1987-1992 Career Regular Season Stats: 86 games 3,764 receiving yards 19 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 3 games 93 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Fernandez’s most iconic performance was on Oct. 13, 1988, in a 20-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, with 155 receiving yards on 4 receptions and a touchdown.

Although Mervyn Fernandez, like Porter, has more receiving yards as a Raider than some ranked higher, he needed more games to reach that total. Fernandez and Porter are nearly interchangeable on our list, but with only 175 fewer yards than Porter in 19 fewer games, Fernandez earns the edge, securing the No. 9 spot on our list of the 10 best Raiders wide receivers of all time.

8. Amari Cooper

Years as a Raider: 2015-2018

2015-2018 Championships and Awards: 3-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 52 games 3,183 receiving yards 19 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 1 game 10 receiving yards

Iconic Performance: Cooper’s most iconic performance as a Raider was on Oct. 19, 2017, in a 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, with 210 receiving yards on 11 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

Drafted No. 4 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Amari Cooper made an immediate impact, earning Pro Bowl selections in his first two seasons. In 52 games with the Raiders, he totaled 3,183 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns before being famously traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Despite his brief tenure, Cooper left a lasting mark on the franchise, landing him at No. 8 on our list.

7. Jerry Rice

Years as a Raider: 2001-2004

2001-2004 Championships and Awards: 1-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 54 games 3,286 receiving yards 18 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 5 games 434 receiving yards 3 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Rice’s most iconic performance as a Raider was on Jan. 12, 2002, in a playoff game against the New York Jets where the Raiders won 38-24. He had 183 receiving yards on 9 receptions and a touchdown.

The No. 7 spot on our list of the 10 best Raiders wide receivers goes to none other than the NFL’s greatest wide receiver, Jerry Rice. While Rice holds the league record for career receiving yards, he joined the Raiders in the twilight of his career. Even so, his impact was undeniable. In just 54 games with the team, he posted 3,286 receiving yards, highlighted by a standout performance in a playoff win over the Jets. Despite his brief tenure, Rice’s contributions secure him a place among the top Raiders receivers of all time.

6. James Jett

Years as a Raider: 1993-2002

1993-2002 Career Regular Season Stats: 140 games 4,417 receiving yards 30 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 6 games 174 receiving yards 3 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Jett’s most iconic performance was on Sept. 21, 1997, in a 23-22 loss to the New York Jets, with 148 receiving yards on 5 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

With a name like Jett, it’s fitting that James Jett won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 1992 Olympics. Over 140 games with the Raiders, he torched defenses for 4,417 yards, ranking sixth all-time in franchise history for receiving yards.

5. Warren Wells

Years as a Raider: 1967-1970

1967-1970 Championships and Awards: AFL Champion (1967) 2-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 56 games 3,634 receiving yards 42 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 6 games 325 receiving yards 3 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Wells’s most iconic performance was on Oct. 11, 1970, in a 35-23 win over the Denver Broncos, with 198 receiving yards on 7 receptions and 3 touchdowns.

Warren Wells played for the Raiders in both the AFL and NFL, winning an AFL Championship in 1967. Although he ranks only 10th in franchise history for receiving yards, he played significantly fewer games than the receivers ahead of him, with a gap of just about 1,000 yards. Wells also ranks fifth in franchise history for receiving touchdowns, placing him at No. 5 on our list.

4. Art Powell

Years as a Raider: 1963-1966

1963-1966 Championships and Awards: 1-time First Team All Pro 4-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 56 games 4,491 receiving yards 50 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Powell’s most iconic performance was on Dec. 12, 1963, in a 52-49 win over the Houston Oilers, with 247 receiving yards on 10 receptions and four touchdowns.

Although Art Powell never played for the Raiders in the NFL, he was a key part of the team’s AFL success. His 4,491 receiving yards rank fifth in franchise history, and his 50 receiving touchdowns place him fourth. With nearly 4,500 yards over just 56 games, Powell’s 80.2 receiving yards per game is the highest in team history, securing him the No. 4 spot on our list of the 10 best Raiders wide receivers.

3. Cliff Branch

Years as a Raider: 1972-1985

1972-1985 Championships and Awards: 3-time Super Bowl Champion 3-time First Team All Pro 4-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 183 games 8,685 receiving yards 67 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 22 games 1,289 receiving yards 5 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Branch’s most iconic performance was on Oct. 10, 1976, in a 27-17 win over the San Diego Chargers, with 167 receiving yards on 5 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

Longtime Raider and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch built an impressive 14-year career, amassing 8,685 yards, 67 touchdowns, four Pro Bowl selections, and three First-Team All-Pro honors. With three Super Bowl championships, Branch is the most decorated Raider in terms of Super Bowls on our list, earning him the No. 3 spot.

2. Tim Brown

Years as a Raider: 1988-2003

1988-2003 Championships and Awards: 9-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 255 games 14,934 receiving yards 100 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 12 games 581 receiving yards 3 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Brown’s most iconic performance was on Oct. 24, 1999, in a 24-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with 190 receiving yards on 11 receptions and a touchdown.

Tim Brown, the Raiders’ all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, played 240 games over 15 seasons with the team, the most in franchise history across all positions. He ranks seventh in NFL history in receiving yards, and his longevity and consistent production across a Hall of Fame career, including nine Pro Bowl selections, secure him the No. 2 spot on our list.

1. Fred Biletnikoff

Years as a Raider: 1965-1978

1965-1978 Championships and Awards: Super Bowl Champion (1976) 2-time First Team All Pro 6-time Pro Bowler

Career Regular Season Stats: 190 games 8,974 receiving yards 76 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 19 games 1,167 receiving yards 10 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Biletnikoff’s most iconic performance was on Nov. 23, 1967, in a 44-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, with 158 receiving yards on 6 receptions and a touchdown.

Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, ranks second all-time in franchise history for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns behind the aforementioned Brown. Our decision to put Biletnikoff in the top spot on our list of the 10 best Raiders wide receivers of all time over Brown was based on the fact that Biletnikoff was part of a championship-winning Raiders team, and it doesn’t hurt that he has an award named after him for the most outstanding receiver in college football.

