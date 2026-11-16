Important New Details Emerge on Brock Bowers’ Injury: Report

After the first couple of drives against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, it looked like the Las Vegas Raiders might have a chance to compete. They scored a touchdown on the first drive and a field goal on the second.

However, star tight end Brock Bowers hurt his ankle in the first quarter, and while he tried to play through the pain, the Raiders had to rule him out in the second half. Head coach Klint Kubiak didn’t have an update after the game, but some more details have emerged.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders and Bowers may have dodged a bullet.

“Raiders star TE Brock Bowers, who did not finish Sunday’s game, is not believed to have suffered a major ankle injury, source says. More day-to-day,” Rapoport wrote on X.

“Bowers will have more tests today to determine the severity.”

The fact that he kept trying to play after suffering the initial injury was a good sign, but it’s always concerning when a player gets ruled out. The Raiders just turned to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the starter, so losing Bowers right now would be a huge problem. It remains to be seen if he’ll play against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Mendoza Didn’t Have Ideal Debut

The Raiders were really excited to see what Mendoza can do, but putting him up against the No. 1 defense in the NFL was a big ask. As most would, Mendoza struggled to consistently move the ball.

He had flashes where he looked very good, but the Seahawks’ defense definitely won the day. Mendoza is trying to look at the positives.

“It’s good to get punched in the face because now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense,” Mendoza said after the game

Mendoza also praised Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who also calls the defense.

“Coach Macdonald, he dialed it up, and he did great,” Mendoza said. “He fooled me, and he got me a couple of times. I think it’s important to learn and grow from this, to throw in my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit and to practice that, rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows, then move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week.”

Tyler Linderbaum Praises Mendoza

The Raiders’ offensive line didn’t do Mendoza many favors against the Seahawks. He was frequently pressured and sacked throughout the game.

Even then, Mendoza kept getting up and tried to make plays. That impressed center Tyler Linderbaum.

“He’s a competitor,” Linderbaum said. “One thing about this league: It’s never going to be easy. If you’re looking for it to be easy, then you’re in the wrong profession. He certainly understands that. Every single time he comes on the sideline, he’s trying to get better. He goes out there and tries to make the right plays. When you have a guy like that back there, you can win games.”