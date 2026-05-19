A lot has gone wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders the past few seasons, but a bright spot has been the acquisition of tight end Brock Bowers back in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers, 23, burst onto the scene with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie and immediately became one of the top tight ends in the NFL (if not the best TE in the NFL). However, 2025 wasn’t as fortunate for Bowers, as he suffered a lingering knee injury, which resulted in him appearing in only 12 games, catching 64 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.

Regardless, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed Bowers as the NFL’s “biggest bargain” at tight end, and had a nugget on what Bowers’ future could look like with the Raiders in terms of signing an extension.

Raiders Receive Strong Message Regarding Brock Bowers’ Future

With Brock Bowers heading into the third year of his four-year rookie deal, he won’t be a bargain for much longer. The Raiders need to start mapping out the future with the assumption that Bowers will soon be paid as the league’s top tight end, and Davenport believes an extension could easily surpass $20 million per year for Bowers.

“A year ago, Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals received an extension averaging $19 million a season,” Davenport wrote. “With Bowers heading into a third season where he will be the focal point of the Vegas passing attack, he could easily be the first tight end to receive $20 million a season a year from now.”

For reference, here are the top five highest-paid tight ends in the NFL:

Factoring in the Raiders having a projected $72 million in available cap space in 2027, along with the fact that Bowers is the main offensive weapon in Las Vegas, it shouldn’t surprise fans that Bowers receives around $25 million per year.

Perhaps a four-year, $100 million deal could be in Bowers’ future next offseason, which would make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

Bowers’ Outlook Under New Head Coach Klint Kubiak

The two biggest factors for Brock Bowers having a bounce-back season are better quarterback play and better coaching, which is what Sam Warren of The Athletic believes will be in Bowers’ favor this season.

“Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play led to a drop in production for Bowers in Year 2. …Even with missing five games, Bowers was 10th among tight ends in receiving yards (680) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (seven). Kubiak has gotten good production out of his tight ends at each of his stops, and Bowers will be the first elite one the coach has worked with since George Kittle in San Francisco. As long as Bowers remains healthy, he could have a bigger year under his new head coach.”

Everything points to Bowers having a bounce-back season. If he’s able to replicate the magic he put out on the field during his rookie season, that contract extension will be a huge financial investment that the Raiders need to start planning for.