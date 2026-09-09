Brutal Injury Update on Brock Bowers Leaks Before Week 1: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders looked to have a clean bill of health heading into Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. Even running back Ashton Jeanty returned to practice despite suffering a sprained ankle before the final preseason game.

However, reporters noticed that star tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t at Wednesday’s practice. It was then quickly reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Bowers is actually banged up.

“Raiders All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim Tuesday in Dallas with Dr. Daniel Cooper and now is expected to miss ‘a game or two’, league sources told (Ian Rapoport) and me. Bowers got banged up ‘a little in camp’ and the injury was diagnosed last week and surgery scheduled,” Schefter wrote on X.

To put it simply, this is absolutely brutal for the Raiders. Bowers wasn’t very involved in the preseason, but he was dominant in training camp. There were even predictions that he could break records or win Offensive Player of the Year this season. It looks like he’s 100% out for the opener against the Dolphins, but the Raiders have to hope that’s the only game. If not, the passing offense is in serious trouble. It’s time for Michael Mayer to step up.