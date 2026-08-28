Raiders Urged to Sign Talented Recently Released WR Who Is Las Vegas Native

The Las Vegas Raiders are done with the preseason and can’t feel too confident in their wide receiver room. Tre Tucker looks like he can be an impact player this season, but it remains to be seen who else will step up.

Second-year pro Dont’e Thornton Jr. looks like he could start the year on the Injured Reserve. The Raiders could just keep the wide receivers they have, but they could also look to free agency.

The Cleveland Browns just released former third-round pick Cedric Tillman Jr. He had 21 catches for 270 yards last season. He hasn’t put up huge numbers in his career, but he’s a big wide receiver who can make some plays. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that the Raiders are a fit for the 26-year-old wide receiver.

“The Tennessee product recorded just 833 yards in three seasons with the Browns, though it’s worth noting he often played in an underwhelming Cleveland offense,” Know wrote. “The 26-year-old is still a promising 6’3”, 215-pound pass-catcher who did periodically flash for the Browns.

“Tillman had 330 yards and three touchdowns in a five-game stretch late in 2024 before suffering a season-ending concussion. Rebuilding teams with a lack of proven receiver depth should be willing to take a flier on Tillman.”

Tillman Is Las Vegas Native

Tillman would likely be into the idea of coming to the Raiders. He was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was a star player at Bishop Gorman High School.

Notably, he would’ve been teammates with current Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Having two Las Vegas native wide receivers on the roster would certainly be a fun story. Beyond that, the Raiders just need more playmakers at the position.

Tillman does have a lot of talent, but playing for the Browns didn’t do him any favors. Perhaps in a better situation, he could finally turn into a more consistent impact player.

Raiders TEs Will Have Added Importance

With the wide receiver room having some serious questions, the tight end room is likely to get a lot of work this season. Brock Bowers is a superstar, and Michael Mayer could be the best No. 2 tight end in the NFL.

Ian Thomas is the likely third-stringer, and he’s started 64 games in his career. The Raiders tight end group might be the best in the league. Thomas is hyped to be part of such a high-end group.

“It’s been dope. I’m obviously blessed to be in that room now,” Thomas told reporters. “So, they’ve been doing it a lot longer in this system or in this building than I have, so they’ve accepted me and yeah, it’s been a growing process of us getting to know each other. It’s been fun learning the guys and learning Brock [Bowers] and Mike [Mayer].

“And now it’s to a personal level where they’re obviously engaged now. So, it’s been good to give them some of the things I’ve learned in the past about being married and engaged. So, it’s more on a personal level now. We’ve grown a lot together.”