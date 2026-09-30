Chiefs Receive Blunt Brock Bowers Warning Ahead of Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 heading into their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Silver and Black want to prove they are for real, a win over the Chiefs would force anyone still doubting the Raiders to admit this team is a potential playoff contender.

Heading into the Chiefs game, the Raiders also have a significant weapon who hit the ground running in his return: Brock Bowers.

In his return, Bowers showed why he’s arguably one of the best tight ends in the NFL, recording 10 receptions on 13 targets for 116 receiving yards, with his longest reception being 20 yards and one touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

As a result, the Chiefs’ defense and any defense on the Raiders schedule will need to be all hands on deck to defend Bowers, ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes said during a Sept. 29 appearance on “NFL Live.”

“In this game [against the Saints], they were in tight coverage a lot of the time, but [Bowers was] winning at the line of scrimmage,” Kimes said. “He’s winning at the top of his routes; he’s winning at the catch point [and] he’s beating them in man. He’s finding the soft spots in zone.

“I don’t think you can overstate how dominant Bowers is at his position right now. In this game, he was just unbelievable and every team in the NFL now has to figure out a way to game plan for this guy because it is not easy.”

Raiders Are Using Brock Bowers Like Prime Travis Kelce

Moreover, Kimes said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is using Bowers like Chiefs head coach Andy Reid used Travis Kelce in his prime years, so Kansas City will get a taste of what they dealt opposing teams in the last decade with Kelce.

“Brock Bowers is a wide receiver 1,” Kimes added. “You need to talk about him like you talk about Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who Klint Kubiak coached in Seattle, or Ja’Marr Chase or whatnot, because that’s how dominant he is and also that’s how he’s being used.

“He’s being used like prime Travis Kelce right now; he’s lined up wide or in the slot. He’s up against your No. 1 corner, and he’s beating him. The Saints cornerbacks were good.”

Las Vegas Needs to Be Ready for Kenneth Walker III

The Raiders defense will also need all hands on deck against Kenneth Walker III, whom Kubiak had last season with the Seattle Seahawks as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Through three games, Walker has played 151 total snaps, leading to a 90.6 overall PFF grade. Walker carried the ball 65 times for 360 rushing yards while averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground and two touchdowns. He also forced 34 missed tackles and averaged 4.7 yards after contact per attempt.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Walker has caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Kubiak knows more than anyone on the Raiders coaching staff how dangerous Walker can be and shared his thoughts on facing his former player.

“[Walker is] playing like one of the best backs in the NFL,” Kubiak said on the Sept. 29 edition of “1-on-1.” “So, we have a big challenge. He’s an elite talent. Love coaching him [and] he’s one of the best backs in the NFL for a reason. He’s making plays; he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can do it all.”