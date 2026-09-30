Raiders’ Klint Kubiak Has Strong Message on Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker III

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will have its work cut out for it in Week 4 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, head coach Klint Kubiak will have strong insight into one of the Chiefs’ biggest weapons: Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

Kubiak was the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator last season and was with Walker. The running back left Seattle in free agency this past offseason, signed with the Chiefs, and is off to an amazing start.

Through three games, Walker has played 151 total snaps, leading to a 90.6 overall PFF grade. Walker carried the ball 65 times for 360 rushing yards while averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground and two touchdowns. He also forced 34 missed tackles and averaged 4.7 yards after contact per attempt.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Walker has caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Kubiak knows more than anyone on the Raiders coaching staff how dangerous Walker can be and shared his thoughts on facing his former player.

“[Walker is] playing like one of the best backs in the NFL,” Kubiak said on the Sept. 29 edition of “1-on-1.” “So, we have a big challenge. He’s an elite talent. Love coaching him [and] he’s one of the best backs in the NFL for a reason. He’s making plays; he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can do it all.”

Raiders Will Need to Have Their Tackling Game on Point

Moreover, in that same interview, Kubiak noted that tackling is one of the fundamentals expected in this new culture he’s building. However, tackling takes on even more importance in a week when facing a player like Walker, who can make a defense pay if it fails to tackle him, as Kubiak saw during his time in Seattle.

“That’s just a pillar of our program,” Kubiak added. “Those are things that you rep since April and things that have to be a part of your everyday drills. At the end of the day, football comes down to blocking and tackling. I would just credit Robbie and our defensive staff for the importance of fundamentals, but that’s every week in the NFL.”

Jon Gruden on Las Vegas’ 3-0 Start Ahead of Week 4

While the Chiefs have a standout offense heading to Las Vegas for Week 4, the Raiders offense is also riding an impressive form under Kirk Cousins. The veteran has a 67.5 overall PFF grade. The veteran also has a passer rating of 107.2, with 661 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, per StatMuse.

Furthermore, Cousins has recorded three big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays. Amid this impressive start that not many saw coming, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shared his assessment of Las Vegas and why he doesn’t rule them out as a Super Bowl contender.

“I think they’re balanced,” Gruden said on the Sept. 28 edition of “Wake Up Barstool.” “They got a veteran quarterback. They got a great system of offense, and they got a fourth-quarter pass rush. I mean, they got guys that can heat you up at crunch time. And we got a good kicker so far. So, anything goes in the NFL.

“Anybody can win [the Super Bowl] thing right now. I don’t see anybody that’s truly dominant and unbeatable. But once you get momentum, momentum is a powerful thing and we’ll find out about the Raiders this Sunday because the Chiefs are coming to town, and I can’t wait to see that.”