Chiefs Land Big Deebo Samuel Take Amid Raiders Speculation

The veteran free agent market is one that many analysts are urging the Las Vegas Raiders to use to bolster their wideout group. Las Vegas’ wide receiver situation is drawing a lot of concerns with training camp right around the corner and the 2026 NFL season on the horizon.

Over the offseason, the Silver and Black have signed Jalen Nailor and drafted Malik Benson in Round 6 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Nonetheless, the group, which also includes Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont’e Thornton Jr., is still drawing various takes that this unit needs a veteran receiver.

A name that is in the speculation conversation is former San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, who played under Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak when he was the Niners’ passing game coordinator. As a result, Samuel would make sense for the Silver and Black.

However, Aaron Schatz of ESPN has Samuel going to the AFC West, just not the Raiders; it’s the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Rashee Rice situation is fairly confusing for the Chiefs,” Schatz wrote in a June 18 article. “Coach Andy Reid says that Rice will be healthy enough for training camp, but is he going to face a suspension from the league for off-field conduct? It would be good for the Chiefs to find another strong slot target who can be insurance for Rice and can provide wide receiver depth on the outside. Enter veteran Samuel.”

Deebo Samuel Can Still Make an Impact on Any Team

While the veteran didn’t have the 2025 season he wanted with the Washington Commanders, Schatz believes that Samuel still has football left in the tank and can be of help for the Chiefs.

“He had a bit of an off 2025 season with a career-low 10.1 yards per reception with the Commanders, but he still managed to gain 727 receiving yards with five touchdowns,” Schatz added in his article.

“At age 30, there’s probably still something left in the tank, and his ability to also take carries from the backfield makes him extra fun for Reid to play with in his game-planning.”

Deebo Samuel to Raiders Makes Sense for CBS Sports Analyst

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ JP Acosta believes that the Raiders make sense for Samuel. Although the former Niners wideout might not be in his prime years, he can still be a YAC player.

“I have [Samuel] going to Las Vegas with the Raiders because they don’t really have a lot of depth at the receiver spot,” Acosta said during a June 17 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.”

“They signed Speedy Nailor in free agency. They’re a big fan of Jack Bech, who I think will play most of the snaps as they’re going to be in 12 personnel. But I think they need somebody who can create some juice after the catch.”

Last season with the Commanders, Samuel played a total of 713 snaps (479 pass snaps and 234 run snaps), resulting in a 69.4 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he recorded 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

It will be interesting to see whether the Raiders decide to go after a veteran wideout or remain content with what they have.