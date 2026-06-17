Raiders Receive Compelling Take on Deebo Samuel Fit

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver group is one of the talking points at this point of the offseason, with training camp still a handful of weeks away. Despite signing Jalen Nailor and drafting Malik Benson in Round 6, many experts still have question marks regarding the Silver and Black’s wide receivers.

As a result, there have been countless takes on how the Raiders can bolster the group before the 2026 NFL season. One potential way for Las Vegas to improve its wideout position is to look at the veteran free-agent market.

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta believes that the Raiders make sense for Deebo Samuel, who spent time with Klint Kubiak, the Las Vegas head coach, when the two were with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I have [Samuel] going to Las Vegas with the Raiders because they don’t really have a lot of depth at the receiver spot,” Acosta said during a June 17 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “They signed Speedy Nailor in free agency. They’re a big fan of Jack Bech, who I think will play most of the snaps as they’re going to be in 12 personnel. But I think they need somebody who can create some juice after the catch.

“I still don’t think Deebo Samuel is the same player he was in his prime, which is one of the most unique players we’ve seen in the modern NFL. But I do think he can still provide some really nice moments as a runner with the ball in his hands. On all those crossing routes and over routes, you think about getting him working with Brock Bowers and Jack Bech, and you have a lot of layering you can still add to your offense.”

Deebo Samuel Is Familiar With Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

Last season with the Washington Commanders, Samuel played a total of 713 snaps (479 pass snaps and 234 run snaps), resulting in a 69.4 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he recorded 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, in the running game, the veteran wideout had 17 carries for 75 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Furthermore, as mentioned, Kubiak was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator during the 2023 season when the veteran was with the Niners (2019-2024).

Kubiak already has Kirk Cousins, a veteran who knows his system, so why not add another experienced player who’s familiar with what the Raiders head coach is trying to implement?

Deebo Samuel Makes Sense for the Silver and Black

Acosta isn’t alone in seeing Samuel as a fit for the Silver and Black. Recently, Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated matched the remaining veteran free agents with potential teams that would be ideal fits for them. Regarding the Raiders, Manzano sees Samuel as a fit.

“Previously, I had the Colts as Samuel’s best team fit,“ Manzano wrote in a May 29 article. “I’ll switch here and go with the receiver-needy Raiders. Jalen Nailor is currently the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but in reality, star tight end Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option in Las Vegas.

“But depth is needed, especially after Bowers was limited most of his second second due to a knee injury. Also, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are still searching for consistency on the field.”