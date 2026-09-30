Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gets Blunt on Facing Raiders Defense in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense will need to play well for all four quarters to keep the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense in check in their Week 4 game on Oct. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

After the Raiders’ defense allowed 14 points or less in their first two games, the New Orleans Saints did put up 27 points in Week 3. Nonetheless, the Silver and Black’s defense did generate four turnovers and didn’t give up any points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Still, against the Chiefs’ offense, the Raiders’ defense will need to be a lot sharper than it was against the Saints. Ahead of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media on Sept. 30 and shared his thoughts on facing the Las Vegas defense, including Maxx Crosby.

“They’ve brought in a lot of guys that are really good football players, and they’ve added young, talented guys in there as well,” Mahomes told reporters on Sept. 30. “Obviously, it starts with Maxx and their defensive line and being able to protect and be able to run the ball and do stuff like that.

“But they have great players everywhere, and they fly to the football. [The Raiders defense] turn the football over, which is huge in this league. We’ll have to match their intensity. We’ll have to execute at a high level, but it’ll be a great challenge for us, and we’re excited for it.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on Rivarly With Maxx Crosby

Mahomes also went into detail about his friendly rivalry with Crosby, as the Raiders’ veteran edge rusher will look to make life difficult for the Chiefs star.

“He’s one of the best competitors in the league,” Mahomes added. “I think that’s where the respect comes from, is that we kind of have that mutual want to be the best on the field when we’re out there. So when you go against those guys, it brings out the best in you.

“But there’s a ton of respect for how he plays the game of football, how he competes, and the man that he is. For me, I just know when I step on that football field, I’m going to need my best because he’s going to bring his best. And I think that’s when you get the best games out there.”

Raiders Need to Be Aware of Kenneth Walker III

Aside from Mahomes, the Raiders’ defense will also need all hands on deck against Kenneth Walker III, whom Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak had last season with the Seattle Seahawks as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Over three games, Walker has played 151 total snaps, earning a 90.6 overall PFF grade. Walker carried the ball 65 times for 360 rushing yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt, and scored two touchdowns. He also forced 34 missed tackles and averaged 4.7 yards after contact per attempt.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Walker has caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Kubiak knows more than anyone on the Raiders coaching staff how dangerous Walker can be and shared his thoughts on facing his former player.

“[Walker is] playing like one of the best backs in the NFL,” Kubiak said on the Sept. 29 edition of “1-on-1.” “So, we have a big challenge. He’s an elite talent. Love coaching him [and] he’s one of the best backs in the NFL for a reason. He’s making plays; he can catch the ball out of the backfield. He can do it all.”