Raiders Cut Ties With TE Days After Signing & Rookie, Sign Veteran

The Las Vegas Raiders have still been fortunate to have mostly a clean bill of health through training camp. Even starting padded practice hasn’t led to an influx of injuries.

However, the Raiders have decided there are a couple of players they want to move on from. The team announced that they’ve waived tight end Zack Kuntz and safety Tanner Wall, while also signing tight end Chris Myarick.

The Raiders only signed Kuntz last week, so they moved on from him quickly. Wall is an undrafted rookie out of BYU, so it was always going to be very difficult for him to make the roster. The fact that he got cut this early in training camp means he likely won’t be back.

Myarick may have been more appealing to the Raiders because he can also play fullback. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Throughout his career, he has played for six different teams now. He hasn’t played an NFL game since 2022, when he played fullback for the New York Giants. The Raiders signed Connor Heyward in free agency, who has a similar skill set. Perhaps the team wanted a player similar to Heyward for insurance. Fullback should be important in Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Brock Bowers Dominating Camp

The one position group the Raiders definitely aren’t stressing about this year is tight end. Brock Bowers is arugably the best tight end in football and Michael Mayer is a high-end backup.

Bowers had a difficult season in 2025 after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. It’s cearly that he’s healthy now, which is a problem for defenses. The Athletic’s Sam Warren detailed how Bowers is dominating Raiders training camp.

“Bowers is dominating on crossing routes — a staple of Kubiak’s offense,” Warren wrote. “A highlight of the team’s second practice came when he beat his man across the field and extended to catch a Kirk Cousins pass on the sideline, stretching out while keeping his feet in bounds. Bowers caught a pair of touchdowns from Cousins on crossing routes during their third practice. And while lined up on the perimeter on Sunday, he beat top corner Eric Stokes with an outside release before crossing his face and separating with speed for a big gain. It was the kind of play that’s difficult for most NFL wide receivers.”

Mayer Dealing With Hurt Nose

While the Raiders haven’t had any big injuries, there are some minor ones to keep an eye on. Mayer left Monday’s practice early due to a nose injury, which also kept him out of Tuesday’s practice.

“He busted his nose open. He’ll be alright,” Kubiak told reporters on Monday.

Luckily, players wear helmets, so even if the nose is broken, it shouldn’t keep Mayer off the field for too long. This is an important year for the young tight end. He’s in a contract year and could command a big payday if he looks like he could be a No. 1 tight end on a different team.