Raiders Expected to Hire Dynamic Alabama WR Coach to Staff: Report

Training camp is in full swing for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the regular season is almost here. However, that’s not stopping Klint Kubiak from adding to his coaching staff.

He was hired very late in the cycle, so he didn’t have as many options to fill out his staff. Most teams have their staffs set right now, but Kubiak is bringing in one more name. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Raiders are expected to hire Alabama assistant wide receivers coach Torrey Gill as a quality control coach.

Few college football programs produce more NFL-level wide receivers than Alabama. As Zenitz pointed out, Gill has worked with 2026 second-round pick Germie Bernard and possible future NFL star Ryan Coleman-Williams. Gill participated in the Raiders’ preseason as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which is why the team was familiar with him.

He’s going to be working the whole offense, but could have a focus on helping the wide receivers. He’s an intriguing young coach who should fit in well on the Raiders’ staff. He’s very much starting at the bottom, but if he shows real promise, he should quickly move up the ranks.

Raiders Have a Young WR Group

The Raiders are set to be pretty young at wide receiver. Of the wide receivers who are likely to make the active roster, Jalen Nailor is the oldest at 27.

Wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni has some experience with young wide receiver rooms, so he’s not worried about it.

“I’ve been through it twice. When I was in Denver, two years in a row we had the youngest receiving corps in the NFL, which I love,” Azzanni told Raiders.com back in June. “I love the hungriness of these guys, there’s no egos, there’s no ‘been there, done that’ and too good to do the little things, and the great ones usually aren’t anyway. But egos certainly get in the way in the NFL, and these guys have been great. They’re blue collar, they’re coming every day, they’re working their tail off. They’re taking coaching and that’s what’s cool about having a young, unproven group. They’re smart enough to understand they’ve got a lot to prove, and so does their coach. And so together, we eat.”

Could Jack Bech Be An Impact Player?

Wide receiver is an area of concern for the Raiders. There isn’t a proven WR1 on the roster. 2025 second-round pick Jack Bech didn’t make an impact as a rookie, but showed some good flashes in the first preseason game and caught a touchdown pass.

Kubiak was happy with what he saw from Bech.

“He’s a guy that has been highlighted before in our team meetings as a guy that plays really well without the football, and just so happens that when the ball finds him, he goes and makes plays,” Kubiak told reporters. “I don’t think that’s an accident. I think that’s the kind of guy that he is, the kind of teammate that he is. Was really proud of the contested plays and critical situation plays that he made last night.”