Jermod McCoy Gets Strong Message From Kilint Kubiak After Ugly Debut

There was a lot of stuff to like from the Las Vegas Raiders‘ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, but there were also some concerning red flags. The secondary did not play well.

The Cardinals don’t exactly have Josh Allen under center, so the fact that they couldn’t slow down their passing game is a problem. Head coach Klint Kubiak knows the cornerbacks need to be better.

“We want to put them in a lot of man coverage situations. We have some decisions to make, so it’s important that we see these guys covering,” Kubiak told reporters.

There’s been excitement surrounding rookie Jermod McCoy. He fell to the fourth round due to injury concerns, but if he was healthy, he would’ve been a first-round pick. He got beat multiple times against the Cardinals and didn’t have a good game.

That said, it was the first time he played in a football game in over a year. Kubiak made it clear that he’s happy with McCoy despite the rough outing.

“It’s great for Jermod to get out there and get that experience,” Kubiak said. “It’s his first football in a year. I still can’t say enough great things about what he’s done to get himself physically to this point. I’m really proud of him. Last night, he got back to football and got a few thrown on him, but gonna be better for it.”

No Need to Worry About McCoy Yet

McCoy’s performance against the Cardinals was not good, and that’s definitely slightly concerning. However, as Kubiak pointed out, he hasn’t played real football in over a year.

It’s going to take time for him to return to form. Even rookie cornerbacks who didn’t miss a year have growing pains.

And even if McCoy never improves, the Raiders only risked a fourth-round pick to select him. He’s the perfect boom-or-bust prospect. He’ll get plenty more opportunities to prove himself as the season goes on.

Should Raiders Add CB Help?

It’s just the first preseason game, so there’s no reason to panic yet, but the Raiders are very young at cornerback. The team may need to consider adding a veteran to the group for safety.

Former All-Pro Trevon Diggs is still a free agent. He has his issues in coverage, but still creates turnovers. Marshon Lattimore is also available. He hasn’t been the same Pro Bowl player in years, but he’s a veteran who has played a lot of football.

The Raiders could also reunite Tre’Davious White with Taron Johnson. For now, the team may continue to let the young players try to prove themselves, but if they look bad in the next preseason game, it could be time to shake things up.

The Raiders offense looks like it could at least be solid this season. If the defense can also play at an average to above-average level, the team is going to surprise some people. That said, it’s going to be difficult to stop any team if the cornerbacks can’t cover consistently.