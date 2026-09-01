Raiders Strike Deal With Super Bowl Champion WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have set their 53-man roster, but that doesn’t mean it’s not subject to change. The team has already continued to tinker with the roster.

It has been expected that the Raiders would make a move at wide receiver after head coach Klint Kubiak called out the group for lackluster play. Based on the initial roster and practice squad, it looked like they were happy staying put, but they eventually did make a move.

Second-year wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. is heading to the Reserve/Injured list, so the Raiders signed Cody White to the practice squad.

White spent over three years with the Seattle Seahawks, but was cut during final roster cuts. Kubiak worked with White last season and clearly saw something he liked. That said, it is just a practice squad spot for White, which means there’s a chance he won’t play.

The former undrafted free agent has been in the NFL since 2020 and has 11 catches for 169 yards. Last season, he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. White is a big body at 6-foot-3, so he could potentially serve in an X-receiver role if he does get a chance to play.

Raiders WR Room is Still a Concern

White is familiar with Kubiak’s offense, but he doesn’t move the needle for the Raiders at wide receiver. A 27-year-old with 11 career catches isn’t going to develop into Tim Brown.

There’s nothing wrong with adding depth, but the Raiders’ wide receiver is a big concern. Tre Tucker is solid, but he’s likely a No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver on 99% of NFL rosters. Jalen Nailor hasn’t looked great in training camp or the preseason. Former second-round pick Jack Bech seems to disappear for long stretches.

The Athletic’s Sam Warren isn’t fully buying into the wide receiver the Raiders have right now.

“Kubiak called out his receiver group after the second preseason game, saying that the team was ‘still looking’ for someone who is accountable and can help on Sundays,” Warren wrote. “There are still questions of whether that player exists in this final group. The top three of Tucker, Nailor and Bech provide a variety of skill sets that should mesh well within Kubiak’s offense. But whether their talents are great enough for them to excel remains to be seen.”

Raiders Going to See What They Have

At this point, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders making a play for a big-name wide receiver like Tyreek Hill before the start of the season. For better or worse, they have the players that they have and are going to see what they have in them.

Players like Tucker, Bech and Nailor have a golden opportunity to prove that they can be productive wide receivers. Tucker should have plenty of motivation this season, as he’s in the last year of his contract. Getting his first chance to be a No. 1 wide receiver for an offense is ideal in a contract year. If he can muster 1,000 receiving yards, he’s going to see a big payday in free agency.