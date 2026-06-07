Raiders Get Compelling Message Involving 49ers, Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t appear willing to trade Maxx Crosby right now, but speculation about the veteran pass rusher hasn’t gone away and has resurfaced after the Los Angeles Rams made a deal for Myles Garrett.

As a result, any team in the NFC could be looking at Crosby as a counter to what the Rams have brewing with their defensive line. One team that needs to consider the Raiders’ star because of the NFC West is the San Francisco 49ers.

Moreover, Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post published a trade idea in which the Niners and Raiders would make a blockbuster deal.

“His name is Maxx Crosby, he resides just over 500 miles away in Las Vegas, and for the right price, he can be pried away from the rebuilding Raiders,” Bonsignore wrote in his June 6 article. “It’s time to push the chips to the middle of the table, and that means Lynch calling Raiders general manager John Spytek and making an offer.

“According to multiple league sources, that deal framework would likely be a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and young defensive end Mykel Williams for Crosby. Remember, the Condor began his illustrious career in the Bay Area back in 2019. And he longs to win at the highest level and play on the NFL’s biggest stages.”

Trading for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Is a Home Run Swing

Bonsignore believes that if the 49ers could muster a trade to land Crosby, it would put them right in the Super Bowl conversation with Los Angeles. San Francisco could have two elite pass rushers in Crosby and Nick Bosa.

Moreover, he believes the Niners should take the Rams’ approach and use some of their picks to make a trade and win now while giving Crosby the chance to play meaningful games late in the season.

“The chance to be a difference-maker on a playoff-caliber team in meaningful games in January and potentially February burns at his core,” Bonsignore added. “Still very much in his prime at 28-years-old, he absolutely deserves the chance to maximize the years he’s still at the top of his game. The 49ers can make that happen — even if it means giving up some future assets.

“Los Angeles has never been worried about trading away draft picks and young players to acquire difference-making talent. In the process, they have beaten the 49ers to the punch on players who could have done for the 49ers what they ultimately did for the Rams.”

NFL Insider Makes Feelings Clear on Maxx Crosby Situation

On June 4, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio shared his thoughts on the veteran’s future in Las Vegas.

“I still think he’s potentially a guy who can be traded, and I’m still keeping an eye on that possibility,” Florio said on “PFT Live.” “Teams are looking for pass rushers, and it would be ironic if he were dealt at a time when he previously wanted out, the move did not work out, and now he is back and wants to stay, but they end up trading him again.

“He is enough of a star that if he is not on board with it, I would want to talk to him before doing anything. I do not think he is a player you just move to the [Chicago] Bears without making sure the situation is acceptable on both sides. Still, it could be presented to him at some point: ‘We know you want to stay here, but the Bears are making an offer we are not inclined to refuse.’

“And I think it would be easier for Maxx Crosby to talk himself into going from the Raiders to the Bears than it was for Jared Verse to talk himself into going from the Rams to the [Cleveland] Browns.”