Ex-GM Says Mark Davis Needs to Give ‘Blank Check’ to 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

With some major quarterback contracts getting finalized this offseason, the price for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely only going up. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most quarterback-needy teams in the NFL and could be ready to be aggressive next offseason.

Though the price for Prescott will be high, ESPN analyst and former general manager for the New York Jets Mike Tannenbaum believes Raiders owner Mark Davis needs to go all-in on the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

“If I’m Mark Davis … I have a countdown clock in my office and that plane is fueled and ready to go,” Tannenbaum said on the June 28 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “And I’m giving Dak Prescott a blank check to go with Brock Bowers and Davante Adams.”

The Raiders may be too good in 2024 to have a real shot at drafting a quarterback early. That proved to be the case this year as the team was heavily linked to quarterbacks in the draft but all six of the top prospects were selected before they made their pick. The best avenue for the Raiders could be to try and land a big-name free agent like Prescott.

Will Dallas Cowboys Really Let Dak Prescott Walk?

Prescott controls his own destiny. He has a no-trade clause and can’t be franchise-tagged after the season. The Cowboys don’t have much of a say if he decides he wants to leave.

From Dallas’ perspective, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes they can’t let Prescott walk.

“The Cowboys would be more optimistic about landing their post-Prescott starter if he leaves for greener pastures next year, but landing on the right quarterback is easier said than done,” Barnwell wrote in a June 19 column. “Re-signing Prescott will be expensive, but living through years of football irrelevance would be even more painful for Jones and the Cowboys. They can’t afford to make that mistake.”

Prescott has had notable playoff struggles but he’s a very strong regular-season player. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes last season and is still only 30. He could be a top-10 quarterback for another several seasons. It won’t be cheap but it’s hard to imagine the Cowboys don’t at least try to re-sign him.

2024 Season Could Determine Las Vegas Raiders’ Pursuit

It sounds appealing for Prescott to be dropped into the Raiders lineup right now. However, there are so many unknowns with the team. Head coach Antonio Pierce did great in an interim role last season but what will happen now that he has the full-time gig? Is the defense actually good now after a strong 2023 season? Is offensive coordinator Luke Getsy capable of calling plays for a good offense?

If any of those questions are answered with a “no,” the Raiders might be in for a rough season. Finishing with six or fewer wins would not indicate a team that is just a quarterback away from being real contenders. Now, if the Raiders finished with eight or nine wins but are held back by their quarterbacks, then the idea of adding Prescott has to be very appealing.

Paying quarterbacks not named Patrick Mahomes big money has been a losing formula for teams but it could be time for the Raiders to take a big swing.