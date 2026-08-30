Raiders Cut Ties With Veteran Running Back Amid Ashton Jeanty News

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of tough decisions to make to trim the roster down to 53 players, and the first of many roster cuts that will go down on August 30th has been decided.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have decided to move on from veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale.

“The Raiders are releasing veteran RB Dare Ogunbowale,” Pelissero tweeted out.

Ogunbowale, 32, was previously with the Houston Texans from 2022 to 2025 and arrived in Las Vegas this offseason in hopes of being able to contribute both as a backup RB option and a key special teamer. He’ll now be out on the open market for the 31 other NFL teams.

Raiders Trimming Running Back Room, Even With Ashton Jeanty’s Injury

Despite star running back Ashton Jeanty’s high ankle sprain, the Raiders appear confident about trimming the running back room.

“Still on the mend,” head coach Klint Kubiak said regarding Jeanty’s injury timeline on August 28th. “We got another week to assess how he’s going to look going into this first game, but we’re counting on him.”

There is still a chance for someone like Dylan Laube to make the roster, and fourth-round pick Mike Washington Jr. has exceeded expectations this offseason.

If anything, the Raiders could even look to add another running back after all the cuts are made, and ESPN’s Ryan McFadden wrote more on that scenario.

“But things would get tricky if Jeanty misses more time than anticipated, as they might have to seek outside help. The current list of free agent running backs is pretty thin. But that will change in a few days after teams trim their rosters. Still, it seems like the Raiders should be fine at running back.”

Personally, the Raiders are more than fine if they head into the season with Jeanty, Washington, and Laube as the only three running backs. However, if Jeanty is indeed sidelined for longer than expected, general manager John Spytek should explore all options, which could include looking for outside help.

Austin Ekeler Sends Message to Raiders

Longtime Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler recently expressed his interest in joining the Raiders, saying, “Being in my hometown anyway would be a dream for my family. I know that. Is the situation right? We’ll have to see. How is Jeanty feeling? Do they need another guy?”

He also pleaded his case on why he’ll be a valuable addition, adding, “I’m going to be protecting your quarterback in passing situations. That’s where I’m best. I’m best in passing situations. I can still run the ball. I can return kicks, absolutely. But my biggest strength is that. So if that presents itself, sure. If not, it’s all good.”

Ekeler is 31 years old, so the Raiders might not be confident that he has much left in the tank. Regardless, maybe Las Vegas could bring him in for the veteran minimum ($1.3 million) as another potential backup running back option.