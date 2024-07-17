Raiders WR Davante Adams Reveals 1 Player He’d Reunite With

Players for the New York Jets have recently started to talk about the possibility of Davante Adams joining the team despite the Las Vegas Raiders not having any intention to trade him. Adams himself hasn’t said that he wants to be moved but the idea of playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers does appear to be appealing.

Adams recently admitted that if there was one player he had to reunite with, it would be Rodgers.

“Well, I’ll answer it like this: If I’m gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron — or relocated and be anywhere, it’d be with Aaron,” Adams said on the July 17 episode of “Club Shay Shay.” “But that’s not really my — there was a lot of that stuff going on last year in the media and them asking, ‘What are you gonna do about this? Are you thinking about going here?’ And they talk about whatever without me even being involved in it.

“And it ended up getting all the way to the point where it got in the locker room, and people was thinking that I was the driving force, and I’m like, y’all just don’t understand, man. When you — and I hate to say it like this because it makes me sound like I’m trying to put myself on a pedestal — but when you’re a certain level of player, it don’t have to come from you, and oftentimes it’s not coming from you.”

Now, Adams isn’t saying that he’d rather play with Rodgers on the Jets than be on the Raiders but it’s clear that he at least has a surface-level interest in playing with him again.

Davante Adams’ Agent Shuts Down Trade Rumors

If the Raiders are going to trade Adams, it’s not likely to happen soon. With the recent chatter regarding the Jets, Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer set the record straight with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” Chapman and Bauer told Schefter on July 16.

Anything can happen if the Raiders get off to a rough start in the 2024 season but for now, it doesn’t look like Adams is going anywhere.

Davante Adams Locked in on Las Vegas Raiders

Though things haven’t gone according to plan, Adams specifically wanted to be a Raiders when he was traded in 2022. He grew up a fan of the team and wanted to be closer to home. He reiterated how committed he is to the franchise right now.

“I’m actively on the Raiders. What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that’s how I still feel about it right now,” Adams said. “I’m locked in with the Raiders and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me. If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren’t feeling the same way, I ain’t done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.”

Adams is going to turn 32 during the season and has yet to win a Super Bowl. If the Raiders aren’t headed in the right direction, then it could be time for him to consider his options.