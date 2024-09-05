Davante Adams Has Strong Words for DeSean Jackson Over Recent Comments

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently turned some heads when he suggested on the August 22 episode of “The Herd” that Davante Adams is unhappy with the franchise. There have been many rumors over the last year about Adams potentially wanting a trade but nothing has come to fruition.

The star wide receiver has had to respond to the rumors a few times and had to do it once again. He clapped back at Jackson and suggested that he fabricated the supposed conversation the two had.

“At the end of the day, the facts are the facts and that is not a fact,” Adams said during a September 4 press conference. “I’ve probably spoken to DeSean Jackson maybe three or four times in my life and I never had a conversation with him ever. And I put that on my kids. I’ve never spoken to him about anything. The only person I really talk to about my feelings in general is my wife, probably, and she ain’t out there leaking anything and dropping stuff like that in the media.

“So, once again, whatever you see, if it ain’t from the horse’s mouth, it’s probably [expletive].”

If Adams is unhappy, Jackson doesn’t seem like the person he’d confide in. They never played together and according to Adams, they aren’t particularly close.

Davante Adams Doesn’t Want to Give Rumors Attention

Adams has been aware of Jackson’s comments since they came out and even considered putting out a video denying the rumors. He explained why he decided against it.

“I don’t even want to give it attention because it’s already enough,” Adams said. “The moment I open my mouth, it’s all over everything, but I guess they got what they wanted this time. Whatever has been put out there lately is complete B.S. … In terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it’s just a bunch of B.S. that’s just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait. Everybody wants to see what Davante Adams has got to say and he’s pissed off in Vegas. If I was pissed off, I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

This is in line with what Adams has consistently said since joining the Raiders. He’s given no indication he wants to move on from the team.

Davante Adams Likely Won’t Hide Frustration This Season

Adams has never been one to bite his tongue. There were moments last season where he showed his frustration but he never requested a trade. That said, Adams is getting older and will turn 32 this season. His patience could be a lot shorter this season.

If the Raiders get off to a rocky start, Adams will likely let his frustration show again, which will lead to more trade rumors. Las Vegas may be better off trading him if they aren’t a playoff team. There’s no sense in keeping an expensive older wide receiver if they are in a rebuild. Adams isn’t going anywhere right now and may end up finishing the season with the Raiders regardless of how it turns out but his future in Las Vegas is a bit questionable until they can prove that they can field a consistent winner.