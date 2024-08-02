Raiders’ Davante Adams Goes off on ‘Extremely Annoying’ Rumors

With Davante Adams‘ frustrations from last season put on full display during the Netflix series “Receiver,” there was a lot of speculation that he could get traded by the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s been trade speculation going back to last year and the series only made it louder.

However, Adams’ agents have spoken out against the rumors and the Raiders haven’t indicated they have any interest in trading him. For his part, Adams is sick of the rumors and just wants to focus on Las Vegas.

“It was extremely annoying, still is,” Adams told CBS Sports in a July 31 interview. “I mean, it’s definitely not over as far as how people continue to speak on it. But you know what, the offseason is boring so they need things to talk about. And unfortunately, with the dramas that we have, talking about one seven [his jersey] gets some clicks. So they take advantage of that to kind of, get people’s attention.”

Adams has Super Bowl aspirations and the Raiders haven’t even made the playoffs in his two seasons with the team. That’s likely where a lot of trade speculation comes from but it’s too early to count the team out yet this season. If things go poorly, the trade speculation will start to heat up again but if they play well, it’s unlikely there’ll be too much chatter during the season.

Davante Adams Not Feeding Into Rumors

Adams has never said he wants to leave the Raiders nor has he hinted at it. Whenever given the chance, he’s made it clear he wants to stay. He reiterated that he’s focused on the Raiders now.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not the one that’s feeding any of that stuff,” Adams said. “And my teammates know that my family knows that. And I’m just focused on being the best player I can be to come out here and help this team have a chance to hold up that trophy at the end of the year.”

Adams can’t control what fans or people in the media talk about so it’s likely he’ll continue to hear rumors surrounding his name that he can control.

Aaron Rodgers Would Love to Play With Davante Adams Again

One of the main people feeding into the Adams rumors is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two spent eight years together on the Green Bay Packers and have flirted with the idea of reuniting.

Rodgers is cooling off on directly recruiting the wide receiver to New York but he would like to reunite with Adams someday.

“Of course, I love Davante,” Rodgers said on the July 31 episode of “Up & Adams.” “I’d love to play with Davante again. It might be in the 2028 Olympics if they let some of the old guys go out and play. But we’ll see. I want him to have great success. I love him. We keep in contact.”

The Jets have been the most talked about landing spot for Adams but it’s not likely to happen anytime soon. The only way it becomes realistic is if the Jets are playing well and the Raiders are playing poorly before the trade deadline.