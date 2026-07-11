Derek Carr Gets Clear on Raiders, Fernando Mendoza Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders will have to decide at some point during training camp and the preseason whether they’ll go with veteran Kirk Cousins or give the starting job to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

All signs point to Cousins winning the competition and to the rookie learning on the sidelines until head coach Klint Kubiak feels Mendoza is ready. It’s a demanding situation for Kubiak, as he’s looking to win football games for the Silver and Black and develop the face of the franchise.

With training camp nearing and the decision looming, former Raiders QB Derek Carr shared his thoughts about Las Vegas’ situation with Mendoza and how the development should unfold.

“I’m so happy for the Raiders to get a young quarterback in there,” Carr said on the July 10 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “My goal and my hope for him is that he gets time to learn because going from the offense he was running at Indiana to what Klint Kubiak is going to ask him to do, with the reads, seeing the defense and all the different things involved, is a big adjustment.”

Last season for the Indiana Hoosiers, Mendoza played 724 total snaps, leading to an 87.9 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he threw for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions while also recording 16 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, Mendoza added 200 scramble yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Raiders Receive Positive Outlook From Derek Carr

Even if Mendoza has to sit on the sidelines and learn behind Cousins, Carr has a positive outlook on the young signal-caller’s development.

“They’re going to be able to help him with the boots, the screens and the play action, but I just hope he has time to learn and grow in this game because third down and the two-minute drill are a lot different in the Big Ten than they are in the NFL,“ Carr added.

“There’s going to be a learning curve, and I hope there’s patience for him. I wish him the best. I hope he breaks all my records. I’m a Raiders fan, so I just want to see him do well.”

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders can come out winning games with Cousins to start the 2026 season. However, a slow start out of the gate will set the countdown for many who want to see Mendoza take over as the starter and begin the era with their franchise QB.

Dont’e Thornton Jr. Doesn’t Hold Back on Fernando Mendoza

Meanwhile, one player looking to form a connection with Mendoza is second-year wideout Dont’e Thornton Jr.

On the June 29 episode of “Burn Factory,“ Thornton shared his thoughts on the No. 1 overall pick, and one aspect that the Raiders wide receiver has picked up on is the vibe that the QB brings.

“He is exactly what you see in all the videos from before he got drafted,“ Thornton said. “He’s the same person. It’s like he’s never had a bad day in his life. Nando doesn’t care, bro. I swear, Nando makes me feel good.”