Dont’e Thornton Jr. Gets Blunt on Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rebuild and will be relying on their young talent to turn them into a playoff contender. One of the players that the Silver and Black hope can have a productive 2026 NFL season is second-year wideout Dont’e Thornton Jr.

It was a challenging rookie season for Thornton, as he played only 267 pass snaps and finished with 10 receptions for 135 receiving yards, per PFF. While it’s Year 2 for the wideout, it does feel like an extension of his rookie year, given all that went on last campaign.

Nonetheless, Thornton looks to turn the situation around, and one step in doing that will be forming a connection with rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, who will be the face of the franchise.

On the June 29 episode of “Burn Factory,” Thornton shared his thoughts on the No. 1 overall pick, and one aspect that the Raiders wide receiver has picked up on is the vibe that the QB brings.

“He is exactly what you see in all the videos from before he got drafted,” Thornton said. “He’s the same person. It’s like he’s never had a bad day in his life. Nando doesn’t care, bro. I swear, Nando makes me feel good.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Ready to Help Dont’e Thornton Jr.

Last season for the Indiana Hoosiers, Mendoza played 724 total snaps, leading to an 87.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions while also recording 16 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays.

On the ground, Mendoza added 200 scramble yards and six rushing touchdowns. Flores also noted that he likes the Raiders QB after seeing him play while he was with the Hoosiers.

Moreover, Thornton pulled the curtain back to show how Mendoza is helping him grow as a wideout.

“He’s willing to answer any questions I have or help with anything,” Thornton added. “Even if I need him to come throw extra passes for me or anything else, he’s always got an open arm for whatever it is, for anybody, not just me.

“Just seeing him come in, he was the No. 1 overall pick, but he’s not a cocky person or anything like that. He’s very humble and willing to help everybody.”

Nakobe Dean Shares True Thoughts on Fernando Mendoza

Thornton isn’t the only current Raiders player sharing his initial thoughts on Mendoza. Linebacker Nakobe Dean spoke with the NFL Network on June 26 and revealed what he’s seen from the rookie QB through OTAs and mandatory minicamp, with training camp and preseason right around the corner for the Silver and Black.

“They use the new word ‘aura’ [and] he got a lot of aura around him, just being a guy with a lot of positive, infectious energy,” Dean said. “He is always smiling. Every time I see him, he has a smile on his face.

“He always got something nice to say. He always says what’s up to you, no matter what. My first impressions of him have been great. I think you got a coaching staff, you got an offense, and you got a team that’s ready to ride behind him and get the best out of it.”