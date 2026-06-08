There were a lot of struggles for Las Vegas Raiders starting right tackle DJ Glaze last season, and he isn’t hiding his struggles.

In 2025, Glaze appeared in all 17 games as the team’s starting RT, playing 992 offensive snaps, giving up a staggering 48 total pressures, and being flagged for 5 penalties.

How much of that can you put on him? The Raiders had Brennan Carroll coaching up the offensive line, and multiple guys rotating at right guard. Regardless, some of that falls on Glaze, and it’s going to be a huge Year 3 for him to prove his worth.

Raiders’ DJ Glaze Sends Message on Adversity Ahead of Year 3

Talking about his inconsistent performance in 2025, DJ Glaze believes he’s ‘evolving each day’ and looks to be consistent and available both on the field and as a leader for the team.

“Evolving each day. You know, I’ve had some ups and downs, of course, but I would just say really consistent and that’s really all you can ask for. Coaches look for that. They look for somebody who can be consistent. So I try my best to be available, be out there, be a voice for the O-line each week and just be consistent, man. That’s where it all starts. There’s going to be mistakes, we all know that, but can you clean them up and can you be ready to be available for the next game?”

The Raiders can’t afford for the starting right tackle to struggle this season, especially with the expectation that Fernando Mendoza will eventually get some starting snaps.

If not, Las Vegas can pivot to another option. Moving Charles Grant from left tackle to right tackle? Giving Trey Zuhn III a chance at RT? Going out and signing a veteran RT?

It’s Glaze’s job to lose, but the team isn’t worrying about that right now.

“I think DJ is a really good young player,” head coach Klint Kubiak said. “Well, probably like everyone, especially on the offense, is just buy into this new system and just get familiar with it so that they can go play fast on Sunday. And that’s our jobs as coaches.”

Glaze should feel comfortable now that there’s a strong belief that the new coaching staff will help put him in the best possible position to succeed.

Glaze Comments on New Offensive System

Klint Kubiak wants DJ Glaze to buy into the new system, and Glaze not only says he’s buying in, but the rest of the team is as well.

“Everybody’s just been buying in. It’s been super cool to be able to go out there and do that and learn with them. …It’s a new experience, so we’re all going through it together but, you know, we just see that we’re getting better each day, and that’s really all you can ask for in these times.”

There’s optimism that Glaze can have a major jump as he heads into his third NFL season. As long as he has the right mentality, which it looks like he does through his comments, he’ll be one of many young Raiders to see an improvement in their play.