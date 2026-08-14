Raiders Provide Key Injury Update on Banged-Up Playmaker

The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst offense in the NFL last season and one of the worst offenses in franchise history. The team addressed this by hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach, drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick and signing Kirk Cousins.

However, the one position group on the offense that is still unsettled is wide receiver. The Raiders were hoping that Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton could be impact players when they drafted them last year, but neither had a strong rookie season.

Bech has been working hard to carve out a role, but there’s been little talk about Thornton this training camp. A reason for that is that he’s missed several practices with an undisclosed injury. This also kept him out of the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thornton needs to show more if he’s going to have a role this season. Fortunately, it sounds like he won’t be out long. Kubiak said that he’s expecting Thornton to be healthy enough to see preseason action.

“He’s been banged up a little bit,” Kubiak told reporters.

Thornton is an athletic specimen, but he hasn’t proven he can get open and catch the ball. If he does that, there aren’t many cornerbacks who can cover a 6-foot-5 wide receiver who runs a 4.3 40-yard dash.

Kubiak Praises Bech

Bech immediately helped his standing in the offense with a strong game against the Cardinals. He had three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he made an impact as a blocker in the run game.

He’s proving that he’s a lot more effective in a game setting where he can be physical. Kubiak certainly took note of Bech’s solid performance.

“He’s a guy that has been highlighted before in our team meetings as a guy that plays really well without the football, and just so happens that when the ball finds him, he goes and makes plays,” Kubiak said. “I don’t think that’s an accident. I think that’s the kind of guy that he is, the kind of teammate that he is. Was really proud of the contested plays and critical situation plays that he made last night.”

Kubiak Addresses Upcoming Joint Practice With Texans

Preseason games are valuable for teams, but many teams find joint practices even more valuable. The Raiders are heading to Houston to practice with the Texans.

The Texans are one of the best teams in the NFL and arguably have the best defense. This will be an excellent test for the Raiders. Kubiak’s father, Gary Kubiak, used to be the head coach of the Texans, so he’s excited to work against the team he spent a lot of time around when he was younger.

“I’m really excited about next week. It’s going to be extremely competitive,” Kubiak said. “What a great defense that we’re going to be going against, those pass rushers are impressive. Our offensive line is going to get some great work being out there in the heat. A different kind of heat will be a great challenge for us in our conditioning. This trip to Houston couldn’t have come at a better time for our team.”