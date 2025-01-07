Wild Trade Prediction Has Raiders Land Massive 6-Foot-5 QB

Once the Las Vegas Raiders played themselves out of a top-five draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they likely ruled out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward as possible quarterback options. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll be impossible for them to address the quarterback position early in the draft.

Penn State’s Drew Allar is a very interesting prospect. He previously said he was going to return to college for his senior season but he can still change his mind and declare for the draft. If that happens, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic put together a mock draft that sees the Raiders trade down with the Chicago Bears from No. 6 to No. 10. With that pick, Las Vegas would take Allar.

“Surprise! I know word out of Penn State is Allar intends to return to Happy Valley for another year,” Baumgardner wrote in a Jan. 6 mock draft. “However, as reported last week by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, NFL GMs are still scouting Allar as a possible 2025 pick. Were Allar to declare, he might be a tick ahead of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe (who has declared for the draft) in the race for QB3.

“The No. 10 slot still might be too high for either player, but that’s life in the NFL when you’re a franchise without a quarterback.”

GMs Expect Drew Allar to Declare for Draft?

Baumgardner’s mock draft includes a lot of projection but as he noted, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reported that some NFL teams think Allar will change his mind and go to the draft.

“There are several NFL GMs who believe Allar could enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a strong playoff run. Teams are still heavily scouting him for the 2025 class,” Brugler wrote in a Dec. 31 X post.

Allar had a three-touchdown performance in Penn State’s first College Football Playoff game against Boise State. Another good game or two in the playoff would only add to his hype. The 6-foot-5 Allar has gotten compared to Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen so it’s easy to see a team falling in love with his skillset. However, they may have to wait until 2026 to add him unless he changes his mind in the coming weeks.

Allar Makes a Lot of Sense for Raiders

Now that Sanders and Ward are likely out of reach, Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has to be hoping Allar declares for the draft. He fits the mold of what Telesco likes. The two starting quarterbacks he had during his years with the Los Angeles Chargers were Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert, who are both 6-foot-5 or taller.

Telesco seems to like a quarterback with prototypical size and elite traits. The big concern with Allar is that he needs a lot of work at the NFL level. Those quarterbacks are better off with offensive-minded head coaches. Antonio Pierce has a defensive background and did a very poor job putting together an offensive coaching staff last season. That could play a factor in whether or not the Raiders would really consider Allar with a top-10 pick.