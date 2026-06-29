Eagles, Raiders Receive Compelling Maxx Crosby Message

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby will have a lot of eyes on him in the early part of the 2026 NFL season. Many teams will want to see if Crosby is healthy after a failed physical caused the trade with the Baltimore Ravens to fall through.

If Crosby can show that the meniscus tear in his left knee is behind him and produce at the rate many expect from him, there’s no doubt the Silver and Black will be receiving calls for him at the trade deadline.

Moreover, any potential move will be determined by how the Raiders start the upcoming campaign. If Las Vegas starts well, no trade will likely come about, but should the Raiders get off to a sluggish start, teams will come calling.

As for who would be an ideal trade partner, Logan Lazarczyk of Raiders on SI believes the Philadelphia Eagles would be a perfect fit for Las Vegas.

“Philadelphia has dominated the headlines this offseason, with A.J. Brown repeatedly voicing his displeasure with the offense’s operation throughout the regular season, increasing the likelihood of a trade occurring after the draft,” Lazarczyk wrote in a June 28 article.

“It became inevitable that the 28-year-old wide receiver would be traded to the New England Patriots, which eventually took place on June 1. In that deal, the Eagles picked up an additional 2028 first-round pick, which could be a valuable asset in a trade regarding Crosby. Because it is a first-round pick in two drafts away, Las Vegas could ask for a 2027 second-round pick as well.”

Jalen Carter Would Be an Enticing Piece in a Trade

Aside from the picks in a potential deal, Lazarczyk believes the Eagles could offer a prominent defender younger than Crosby in Jalen Carter. Losing Crosby would hurt, but Carter could be someone the Raiders build around on the defensive line.

“For the most part, when a team trades one of its best players, the inheriting team gives up significant draft capital,” Lazarczyk added in his article. “However, the Eagles also possess a blue-chip player at a position of need on Las Vegas’ roster.

“Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been mentioned in several trade rumors this offseason, and it feels as if Philadelphia is hesitant to pay him. In the event that the two sides attempt to work out a trade, Carter could be an essential piece in the deal.”

Nakobe Dean Gets Blunt on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Regardless of whether Crosby gets traded this year or down the road, the veteran pass rusher is helping the new Raiders players adapt to the team. In a June 26 appearance on the NFL Network, linebacker Nakobe Dean spoke about the impact he’s seen from Crosby as Las Vegas looks to be a competitive team in 2026.

“He hasn’t been out there on the field with us, but he’s out there working,” Dean said. “We see him working and rehabbing every day. His positive attitude is infectious. He says what’s up to everybody. You can kind of see how he knows everybody.

“With me coming in and not knowing anybody, I’m trying to learn everybody’s name and be able to dap up everybody the way he does. Like I said, his positive energy is infectious even though he’s not on the field. You can tell he really wants to win. He’s ready to get to it. I’m excited. I can’t wait to have him on the field with us.”