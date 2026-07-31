Fernando Mendoza Delivers Reality Check on ‘Harsh Lessons’ in Raiders Camp

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks like he will play the long game, in a design to continue his evolution. Currently, Mendoza faces a few rough truths, admitting that he still needs work in his pursuit of becoming the franchise quarterback. Despite running with the second team, the rookie looks to embrace the secondary role he currently occupies as he learns the offense. Mendoza spoke to Sam Warren of The Athletic.

“I still have a long way to go,” Mendoza said Thursday. “I feel more comfortable, but I’m nowhere near where I need to be.”

It takes extraordinary poise for a rookie to understand what he knows and what he does not. One of the biggest transitions will be how Mendoza occasionally lines up under center for the Raiders, a departure from his college days.

Fernando Mendoza is growing before our eyes at training camp as a player. But where the Raiders’ young QB has really impressed is with his leadership. The way people talk about him and the way he carries himself. Mendoza could be the leader that Las Vegas hasn’t had in forever. pic.twitter.com/E3rwZtAR3R — Just Blog Baby (@JustBlogBaby) July 31, 2026

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New World

At Indiana, Mendoza ran the offense. He served as the unquestioned team leader, and the same goes for California. However, to this point, the NFL sees the No. 1 overall pick as that backup. In all honesty, Mendoza does not seem to mind.

“I’m taking a following role right now; I’m just trying to do my part and focus on the next rep and do everything I possibly can to prepare myself to be the best asset I can be for my team. Whatever decision is made at the end, that’s fantastic. I’m all for it. I just want the team to win, so that’s where I’m at.”

Years ago, rookie first-round quarterbacks would sit on the sidelines and learn. Aaron Rodgers held the clipboard for years. That helped him craft a Hall of Fame career. The Raiders will need him before the end of the year.

I asked Fernando Mendoza what moment has contributed the most to his growth since arriving in the NFL. His answer: the Raiders coaching staff demanding perfection, even on reps he initially thought were “really, really good.” #raiders pic.twitter.com/3Bv25Y7A8N — Alexa Belcastro (@alexabelcastro2) July 30, 2026

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Advance Learning Exposure

Mendoza, known for his football IQ and awareness, prides himself on his ability to break football down into snackable bites. However, as mentioned, the NFL is far from Bloomington.

“Especially in OTAs, there were maybe one or two reps that I thought, ‘Hey, this is a really, really good rep.’ Then we get in the film room—and maybe it might’ve slipped past in college—but we get into the film, and you get torn apart because of a small detail.”

The speed of the game is far faster, with linebackers running like wide receivers and safeties streaking like cornerbacks. Under those circumstances, the ability to start processing and make adjustments is the steep step that many do not take on their way into the NFL. While a physical game, the NFL is also a mental game that requires an elevated mindset and comprehension. Mendoza immediately realized the difference.

“You end up realizing when you watch a game film and you talk to the veterans that, ‘Hey, in the game the margins are even smaller, and in reality when you thought that was a great ball, it’s really a 50-50 ball because you didn’t throw in the correct timing.’”

The Raiders do not need Mendoza to save them right now. Kirk Cousins, a capable veteran, can handle the duties at quarterback. Yet his era of immersion learning could end up being the best thing the Raiders have done in years.