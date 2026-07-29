Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Receives Blunt Reality Check

Kirk Cousins is the Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting QB for right now, and it will likely stay that way for the early part of the 2026 NFL season. Nonetheless, the question will be when the Silver and Black will turn to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

Las Vegas seems keen on bringing Mendoza along slowly and having him learn on the sidelines. Moreover, that’s a good situation, given that Dan Orlovsky of ESPN doesn’t feel that the rookie is ready to operate an NFL-style offense.

“I would sit Fernando Mendoza until I absolutely had to play him,” Orlovsky said on the July 28 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “So it’s either that ownership says, ‘Get him on the field,’ which I would fight personally, or your season is at the back end of November and you want to start that final six-game stretch with him.

“I’ve talked so much about how it’s going to be a completely different offense for Fernando than he’s ever run before, and that was only attached to the on-field stuff.

“Then I was thinking today that it’s going to be a totally different world for him and for Klint Kubiak, because Klint Kubiak has spent the past couple of years around veteran quarterbacks who have experience in NFL offenses. But just think about Fernando having to hear an eight-, 12-, or 14-word play call and then get it into the huddle.”

Last season for the Indiana Hoosiers, Mendoza played 724 total snaps, leading to an 87.9 overall PFF grade. He also threw for 2,758 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions, while recording 16 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays. On the ground, Mendoza added 200 scramble yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Klint Kubiak’s Offense Will Be a Challenge for Fernando Mendoza

Despite the success in college, which includes winning a Heisman Trophy and national title, Orlovsky stresses that the transition to the pros will be challenging for Mendoza.

“I need people to understand this,” Orlovsky added. “You hire Klint Kubiak in part because of the intelligence element of his offense. You love the way he calls plays and manages a game. You don’t want to take that away from him too early because he’s going to be playing a younger quarterback.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible. When you asked me how long, I would wait. I would wait until I think Fernando Mendoza can operate a significant portion of my offense because that’s part of the reason you hired me.”

Raiders’ Nakobe Dean Gets Blunt on Fernando Mendoza

Regardless of what Orlovsky is saying, the players in the Raiders dressing room do feel that Mendoza can lead them. Ahead of Mendoza’s rookie season, linebacker Nakobe Dean recently spoke with the NFL Network on June 26 and shared his thoughts on the young signal-caller.

“They use the new word ‘aura’ [and] he got a lot of aura around him, just being a guy with a lot of positive, infectious energy,” Dean said. “He is always smiling. Every time I see him, he has a smile on his face.

“He always got something nice to say. He always says what’s up to you, no matter what. My first impressions of him have been great. I think you got a coaching staff, you got an offense, and you got a team that’s ready to ride behind him and get the best out of it.”