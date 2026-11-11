Fernando Mendoza Breaks Silence on Kirk Cousins Trade With Strong Statement

It took a while to get here, but Fernando Mendoza is finally the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. If things go according to plan, he’ll keep this job for over a decade.

Since he hasn’t played, it’s hard to know how far along he is. With his first matchup coming against an elite Seattle Seahawks defense, he’ll likely have some ugly growing pains at first.

The Raiders would’ve been happy to keep Kirk Cousins as the starter until the schedule lightens up, but they couldn’t turn down the chance to get a solid draft asset for him. Most No. 1 picks start immediately, but the Raiders wanted him to learn behind Cousins, at least for a few games. The veteran played well enough to hold off Mendoza, but now it’s time to see what the rookie has.

While Mendoza is happy to be the starter, he made sure to give Cousins his flowers after the trade.

“I really truly, from the bottom of my heart, wanted to thank Kirk and the entire Cousins family … they, as a family, have done so much for me,” Mendoza said during a Wednesday press conference. “Essentially taking me into their household when they were here. They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and it would’ve been really easy for Kirk … to be a little more dismissive, but he had me with open arms and has taught me so many things, whether it’s film study, how to operate as a starting quarterback, all the different multifaceted approaches that has made him so successful throughout his career, he has shared with no constrictions and no constraints.”

Mendoza Reveals Advice From Cousins

Cousins was the perfect quarterback to mentor Mendoza. Not only has he been in the NFL for over a decade, but the two have similar personalities.

Mendoza may not have had the best time working under a quarterback who is a bit more gruff. Though they only got to spend the last several months together, Cousins left a strong impression.

Mendoza revealed two of the most important things he learned from the veteran.

“Always being prepared, and second off, to be yourself,” Mendoza said.

Cousins Has Mixed Emotions About Trade

The Raiders weren’t actively trying to trade Cousins, and he never asked for a trade. However, the team gave him the option to stay put or get traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

It was a tough decision, but he decided on the latter option. He was playing well for the Raiders, and the team isn’t out of the playoff mix yet, but the Vikings are 6-2. Cousins wasn’t eager

“I’ve got a lot of emotions right now that are mixed,” Cousins said in an interview with Great Clips. “Always difficult to say goodbye, especially to people that mean a great deal to me, and there are so many of them here in Vegas.

“There’s also a lot of people waiting for me in Minnesota that mean a great deal to me, that it was difficult to say goodbye to three years ago.”