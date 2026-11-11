Derek Carr Has Strong Message for Fernando Mendoza After Starter News

NFL teams almost always start their No. 1 pick quarterbacks immediately, but the Las Vegas Raiders decided to take a different approach with Fernando Mendoza. Kirk Cousins started the first nine games of the season, and Mendoza’s only action game was at the end of a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Cousins was playing well for the Raiders, but he has now been traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick. Las Vegas wasted no time and announced that Mendoza will be the starting quarterback going forward.

The hope is that he’ll be the starting quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years. This might not be the ideal time to give him his first start, as the Raiders are playing the defensive Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, but they wouldn’t have been able to trade Cousins later. Derek Carr knows what it’s like to start games at quarterback for the Raiders as a rookie. He’s very excited to see Mendoza play, and had kind words for the young quarterback.

“Kirk Cousins is going to Minnesota, which means Fernando Mendoza gets to start his first NFL football game,” Carr said on a video posted to X. “So excited for Fernando. Wish him the best, man. Can’t wait to see it. Good luck, man.”

Mendoza Has ‘Passed Every Test’

The fact that the Raiders held off on playing Mendoza this long led to speculation that maybe the young quarterback wasn’t ready. However, it was likely more of a product of Cousins playing at a high level.

According to general manager John Spytek, Mendoza’s performance in practice has been so strong that it made it easier to pivot off of Cousins.

“It’s something that he’s worked very hard for since the moment he walked into this building,” Spytek said during a Tuesday press conference. “He passed every test. I want to stop short of saying he’s earned it, but he put us in a position where we had to make a really hard decision today, with his growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback.”

Klint Kubiak on Expectations For Mendoza

It’s going to be difficult for Mendoza to do better than Cousins was. The veteran was second in the NFL in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards.

Mendoza’s first test comes against an elite Seahawks defense, which is allowing the fewest passing yards in the league. Head coach Klint Kubiak revealed his expectations for Mendoza.

“Our expectation is for him to lead the offense, to lead the operation, and to go play a game here Sunday and be the leader of the team,” Kubiak said.

Kubiak isn’t interested in rebuild talk and wants to win every game. It sounds like he believes Mendoza still gives the Raiders a good chance to win games.

“He showed us that he’s ready, not only physically but mentally,” Kubiak said. “He puts a lot of work in. His teammates know how prepared he is. It’s not just lip service, he has shown it on the practice field.”