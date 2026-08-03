Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Draws Major Training Camp Update

The Las Vegas Raiders named Kirk Cousins QB1 at the start of training camp. Moreover, the Raiders are likely using that approach to reduce the pressure on Fernando Mendoza and give the No. 1 pick time to develop as he learns head coach Klint Kubiak’s offense.

Mendoza can learn from the sidelines and behind the scenes, and at some point, when Kubiak feels the player is ready, he’ll likely go out on the field. With training camp ongoing for the Silver and Black, the rookie QB is displaying his knowledge of Kubiak’s offense so far.

On Aug. 2, Raiders wideout Jalen Nailor spoke with the media and shared an update on Mendoza’s progress over the last couple of months since being the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“He’s taking total command of the offense,” Nailor told reporters. “It’s not like he’s going out there for the first time. He’s under control. He’s speaking very loudly and very clearly so everybody can hear the call. Those are the things you need in a quarterback in the huddle.

“He’s just growing each and every day, and seeing that progress from the first day he got here to now, his total command of the offense, the playbook, and just being himself and playing ball.”

Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza’s Progress

Moreover, Nailor isn’t the only one providing an update on how Mendoza is looking in training camp, as the rookie looks to lock down the QB2 spot behind veteran Kirk Cousins. Kubiak, who was speaking with the NFL Network on Aug. 2, also shared the latest development on Mendoza.

“I’ve been really pleased with him,” Kubiak said. “Just a really solid work ethic, good young man that’s got the right head on his shoulders. It’s a game that has a lot of adversity, so people that have a level head and can just come back the next day tend to have success. He’s early in the process. He’s getting a lot thrown at him, but I would say his work ethic has been impressive.”

Fernando Mendoza Isn’t Ready to Be Las Vegas’ Starting QB

Las Vegas seems keen on bringing Mendoza along slowly and having him learn on the sidelines. Moreover, that’s a good situation, given that Dan Orlovsky of ESPN doesn’t feel that the rookie is ready to operate an NFL-style offense.

“I would sit Fernando Mendoza until I absolutely had to play him,” Orlovsky said on the July 28 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “So it’s either that ownership says, ‘Get him on the field,‘ which I would fight personally, or your season is at the back end of November and you want to start that final six-game stretch with him.

“I’ve talked so much about how it’s going to be a completely different offense for Fernando than he’s ever run before, and that was only attached to the on-field stuff.

“Then I was thinking today that it’s going to be a totally different world for him and for Klint Kubiak, because Klint Kubiak has spent the past couple of years around veteran quarterbacks who have experience in NFL offenses. But just think about Fernando having to hear an eight-, 12-, or 14-word play call and then get it into the huddle.”