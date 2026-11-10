Kirk Cousins Sends Message to Raiders & Fernando Mendoza After Trade

After nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kirk Cousins is officially off to play for the Minnesota Vikings again. The Raiders traded him for a third-round pick amid a solid start to the season from the veteran quarterback.

However, the Raiders are 4-5, and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is clearly the future of the franchise. For Cousins, he gets to play for a 6-2 Vikings team that has its eyes set on the Super Bowl.

He spent six years in Minnesota, so he’s not going to be too sad about reuniting. He’s been working with possibly the worst defense in the NFL, and now he gets to play with one of the best.

Though his time in Las Vegas was brief, he seemed to really enjoy playing for the Raiders. He also had been a very good mentor for Mendoza, who is now set to take over as the starting quarterback.

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the two sides, as Cousins took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Raiders fan base and give his best wishes to Mendoza as he’s about to embark on his journey as a starting quarterback.

The Raiders likely would’ve preferred to wait to start Mendoza, but this offer from the Vikings was too good to pass up.

Is Mendoza Ready?

Mendoza isn’t going to get much of a ramp-up period. His first start is going to come against an elite Seattle Seahawks defense that just won a Super Bowl.

Their passing defense is the best in the NFL right now. This isn’t the ideal time to start Mendoza, but it just happened to align with the trade deadline.

This will be a great test for Mendoza. He’s not going to be able to pick on a bad defense. If he looks good against the Seahawks, the Raiders will know they have the real deal at quarterback. If he struggles, it won’t be time to panic. Even the best quarterbacks in the NFL struggle against Seattle’s defense.

Raiders Looking to the Future

At 4-5, the Raiders were out of the playoff hunt, but this move to trade Cousins signals that the team is looking to the future. ESPN’s Ryan McFadden doesn’t see the Raiders as a playoff team this year, as they are focused on the future of the franchise.

“Yes, the Raiders are still in the hunt. But the roster has too many flaws to keep it up,” McFadden wrote. “They have been one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing 30-plus in six straight weeks, while they have struggled running the ball. Even if Cousins stayed, it would’ve been challenging to stay in the playoff mix, especially with upcoming matchups against Seattle and Denver. Still, Mendoza is given an opportunity to keep the Raiders in the postseason discussion despite it seeming like a tall task. Las Vegas’ schedule after its Week 13 bye is favorable (Chargers, Broncos, Titans, Cardinals, Chiefs), meaning it could be in position for a late-season run at a wild-card spot if it can pull off one to two wins in the next three weeks. However, the Raiders understood the reality of their situation from the beginning. Their goal is to make a serious postseason push in 2027 and beyond.”